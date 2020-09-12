How to watch Premier League in the USA: Full TV schedule for 2020-21 EPL season on NBC channels

Soccer fans ravenous for the start of the English Premier League — delayed over a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic — are a mere day out from the start of the 2020-21 season.

The top soccer league in England will start on Saturday with Fulham taking on Arsenal; later in the day, defending champion Liverpool will take on Leeds United following its promotion from the English Football League — the first time the club has made the top flight of English football after a 16-year absence.

U.S. fans wanting to watch the action can rotate between NBC and its satellite stations throughout the season, starting on Saturday and continuing through late May.

Here’s a complete guide to watching the Premier League in the United States, dates, including start times, channels and streaming options:

How to watch Premier League in the USA​

NBC is the broadcast home of Premier League soccer in the United States with games rotating between NBC and NBCSN on cable. Those with access to NBC Gold and Peacock, the network’s new subscription streaming platform, can also watch the games. Spanish language broadcasts are available on Telemundo Deportes.

EPL games can also be streamed with fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Premier League TV schedule 2021

Matchday 1

Saturday, Sept. 12

Matchup Time (ET) TV channel Fulham vs. Arsenal 7:30 a.m. NBCSN, fuboTV Crystal Palace vs. Southampton 10 a.m. NBCSN, fuboTV Liverpool vs. Leeds United 12:30 p.m. NBC, fuboTV West Ham vs. Newcastle United 3 p.m. Peacock, fuboTV

Sunday, Sept. 13

Matchup Time (ET) TV channel West Brom vs. Leicester City 9 a.m. NBCSN, fuboTV Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton 11:30 a.m. Peacock, fuboTV

Monday, Sept. 14

Matchup Time (ET) TV channel Sheffield United vs. Wolverhampton 1 p.m. NBCSN, fuboTV Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea 3:15 p.m. NBCSN, fuboTV

Matchday 2

Saturday, Sept. 19

Matchup Time (ET) TV channel Everton vs. West Brom 7:30 a.m. Peacock, fuboTV United vs. Fulham 10 a.m. Peacock, fuboTV Man United vs. Crystal Palace 12:30 p.m. Peacock, fuboTV Arsenal vs. West Ham 3 p.m. NBCSN, fuboTV

Sunday, Sept. 20

Matchup Time (ET) TV channel Southampton vs. Spurs 7 a.m. Peacock, fuboTV Newcastle United vs. Brighton 9 a.m. Peacock, fuboTV Chelsea vs. Liverpool 11:30 a.m. Peacock, fuboTV Leicester City vs. Burnley 2 p.m. NBCSN, fuboTV

Monday, Sept. 21

Matchup Time (ET) TV channel Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United 1 p.m. Peacock, fuboTV Wolves vs. Manchester City 3:15 p.m. Peacock, fuboTV

Matchday 3

Saturday, Sept. 26

Matchup Time (ET) TV channel Brighton vs. Man United 7:30 a.m. NBCSN, fuboTV Burnley vs. Southampton 10 a.m. Peacock, fuboTV Crystal Palace vs. Everton 10 a.m. Peacock, fuboTV Spurs vs. Newcastle United 10 a.m. NBCSN, fuboTV West Ham vs. Wolves 10 a.m. Peacock, fuboTV West Brom vs. Chelsea 12:30 p.m. NBC, fuboTV

Sunday, Sept. 27

Matchup Time (ET) TV channel Sheffield United vs. Leeds United 7 a.m. NBCSN, fuboTV Fulham vs. Aston Villa 9 a.m. NBCSN, fuboTV Man City vs. Leicester City 11:30 a.m. NBCSN, fuboTV

Monday, Sept. 28

Matchup Time (ET) TV channel Liverpool vs. Arsenal 3 p.m. Peacock, fuboTV

Matchday 4

Saturday, Oct. 3

Matchup Time (ET) TV channel Arsenal vs. Sheffield United TBD TBD Aston Villa vs. Liverpool TBD TBD Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace TBD TBD Everton vs. Brighton TBD TBD Leeds United vs. Man City TBD TBD Leicester City vs. West Ham TBD TBD Man United vs. Spurs TBD TBD Newcastle United vs. Burnley TBD TBD Southampton vs. West Brom TBD TBD Wolves vs. Fulham TBD TBD

Matchday 5

Saturday, Oct. 17

Matchup Time (ET) TV channel Chelsea vs. Southampton TBD TBD Crystal Palace vs. Brighton TBD TBD Everton vs. Liverpool TBD TBD Leeds United vs. Wolves TBD TBD Leicester City vs. Aston Villa TBD TBD Man City vs. Arsenal TBD TBD Newcastle United vs. Man United TBD TBD Sheffield United vs. Fulham TBD TBD Spurs vs. West Ham TBD TBD West Brom vs. Burnley TBD TBD

Matchday 6

Saturday, Oct. 24

Matchup Time (ET) TV channel Arsenal vs. Leicester City TBD TBD Aston Villa vs. Leeds United TBD TBD Brighton vs. West Brom TBD TBD Burnley vs. Spurs TBD TBD Fulham vs. Crystal Palace TBD TBD Liverpool vs. Sheffield United TBD TBD Man United vs. Chelsea TBD TBD Southampton vs. Everton TBD TBD West Ham vs. Man City TBD TBD Wolves vs. Newcastle United TBD TBD

Matchday 7

Saturday, Oct. 31

Matchup Time (ET) TV channel Aston Villa vs. Southampton TBD TBD Burnley vs. Chelsea TBD TBD Fulham vs. West Brom TBD TBD Leeds United vs. Leicester City TBD TBD Liverpool vs. West Ham TBD TBD Man United vs. Arsenal TBD TBD Newcastle United vs. Everton TBD TBD Sheffield United vs. Man City TBD TBD Spurs vs. Brighton TBD TBD Wolves vs. Crystal Palace TBD TBD

Matchday 8

Saturday, Nov. 7

Matchup Time (ET) TV channel Arsenal vs. Aston Villa TBD TBD Brighton vs. Burnley TBD TBD Chelsea vs. Sheffield United TBD TBD Crystal Palace vs. Leeds United TBD TBD Everton vs. Man United TBD TBD Leicester City vs. Wolves TBD TBD Man City vs. Liverpool TBD TBD Southampton vs. Newcastle United TBD TBD West Brom vs. Spurs TBD TBD West Ham vs. Fulham TBD TBD

Matchday 9

Saturday, Nov. 21

Matchup Time (ET) TV channel Aston Villa vs. Brighton TBD TBD Burnley vs. Crystal Palace TBD TBD Fulham vs. Everton TBD TBD Leeds United vs. Arsenal TBD TBD Liverpool vs. Leicester City TBD TBD Man United vs. West Brom TBD TBD Newcastle United vs. Chelsea TBD TBD Sheffield United vs. West Ham TBD TBD Spurs vs. Man City TBD TBD Wolves vs. Southampton TBD TBD

Matchday 10

Saturday, Nov. 28

Matchup Time (ET) TV channel Arsenal vs. Wolves TBD TBD Brighton vs. Liverpool TBD TBD Chelsea vs. Spurs TBD TBD Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United TBD TBD Everton vs. Leeds United TBD TBD Leicester City vs. Fulham TBD TBD Man City vs. Burnley TBD TBD Southampton vs. Man United TBD TBD West Brom vs. Sheffield United TBD TBD West Ham vs. Aston Villa TBD TBD

Matchday 11

Saturday, Dec. 5

Matchup Time (ET) TV channel Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United TBD TBD Brighton vs. Southampton TBD TBD Burnley vs. Everton TBD TBD Chelsea vs. Leeds United TBD TBD Liverpool vs. Wolves TBD TBD Man City vs. Fulham TBD TBD Sheffield United vs. Leicester City TBD TBD Spurs vs. Arsenal TBD TBD West Brom vs. Crystal Palace TBD TBD West Ham vs. Man United TBD TBD

Matchday 12

Saturday, Dec. 12

Matchup Time (ET) TV channel Arsenal vs. Burnley TBD TBD Crystal Palace vs. Spurs TBD TBD Everton vs. Chelsea TBD TBD Fulham vs. Liverpool TBD TBD Leeds United vs. West Ham TBD TBD Leicester City vs. Brighton TBD TBD Man United vs. Man City TBD TBD Newcastle United vs. West Brom TBD TBD Southampton vs. Sheffield United TBD TBD Wolves vs. Aston Villa TBD TBD

Matchday 13

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Matchup Time (ET) TV channel Arsenal vs. Southampton 2:45 p.m. TBD Aston Villa vs. Burnley 2:45 p.m. TBD Fulham vs. Brighton 2:45 p.m. TBD Leeds United vs. Newcastle United 2:45 p.m. TBD Leicester City vs. Everton 2:45 p.m. TBD Sheffield United vs. Man United 2:45 p.m. TBD West Ham vs. Crystal Palace 2:45 p.m. TBD Wolves vs. Chelsea 2:45 p.m. TBD

Wednesday, Dec. 16

Matchup Time (ET) TV channel Liverpool vs. Spurs 3 p.m. TBD Man City vs. West Brom 3 p.m. TBD

Matchday 14

Saturday, Dec. 19

Matchup Time (ET) TV channel Brighton vs. Sheffield United TBD TBD Burnley vs. Wolves TBD TBD Chelsea vs. West Ham TBD TBD Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool TBD TBD Everton vs. Arsenal TBD TBD Man United vs. Leeds United TBD TBD Newcastle United vs. Fulham TBD TBD Southampton vs. Man City TBD TBD Spurs vs. Leicester City TBD TBD West Brom vs. Aston Villa TBD TBD

Matchday 15

Saturday, Dec. 26

Matchup Time (ET) TV channel Arsenal vs. Chelsea TBD TBD Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace TBD TBD Fulham vs. Southampton TBD TBD Leeds United vs. Burnley TBD TBD Leicester City vs. Man United TBD TBD Liverpool vs. West Brom TBD TBD Man City vs. Newcastle United TBD TBD Sheffield United vs. Everton TBD TBD West Ham vs. Brighton TBD TBD Wolves vs. Spurs TBD TBD

Matchday 16

Monday, Dec. 28

Matchup Time (ET) TV channel Brighton vs. Arsenal TBD TBD Burnley vs. Sheffield United TBD TBD Chelsea vs. Aston Villa TBD TBD Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City TBD TBD Everton vs. Man City TBD TBD Man United vs. Wolves TBD TBD Newcastle United vs. Liverpool TBD TBD Southampton vs. West Ham TBD TBD Spurs vs. Fulham TBD TBD West Brom vs. Leeds United TBD TBD

Matchday 17

Saturday, Jan. 2

Matchup Time (ET) TV channel Brighton vs. Wolves TBD TBD Burnley vs. Fulham TBD TBD Chelsea vs. Man City TBD TBD Crystal Palace vs. Sheffield United TBD TBD Everton vs. West Ham TBD TBD Man United vs. Aston Villa TBD TBD Newcastle United vs. Leicester City TBD TBD Southampton vs. Liverpool TBD TBD Spurs vs. Leeds United TBD TBD West Brom vs. Arsenal TBD TBD

Matchday 18

Tuesday, Jan. 12

Matchup Time (ET) TV channel Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace 2:45 p.m. TBD Aston Villa vs. Spurs 2:45 p.m. TBD Fulham vs. Man United 2:45 p.m. TBD Leeds United vs. Southampton 2:45 p.m. TBD Leicester City vs. Chelsea 2:45 p.m. TBD Sheffield United vs. Newcastle United 2:45 p.m. TBD West Ham vs. West Brom 2:45 p.m. TBD Wolves vs. Everton 2:45 p.m. TBD

Wednesday, Jan. 13

Matchup Time (ET) TV channel Liverpool vs. Burnley 3 p.m. TBD Man City vs. Brighton 3 p.m. TBD

Matchday 19

Saturday, Jan. 16

Matchup Time (ET) TV channel Arsenal vs. Newcastle United TBD TBD Aston Villa vs. Everton TBD TBD Fulham vs. Chelsea TBD TBD Leeds United vs. Brighton TBD TBD Leicester City vs. Southampton TBD TBD Liverpool vs. Man United TBD TBD Man City vs. Crystal Palace TBD TBD Sheffield United vs. Spurs TBD TBD West Ham vs. Burnley TBD TBD Wolves vs. West Brom TBD TBD

Matchday 20

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Matchup Time (ET) TV channel Brighton vs. Fulham 2:45 p.m. TBD Burnley vs. Aston Villa 2:45 p.m. TBD Everton vs. Leicester City 2:45 p.m. TBD Man United vs. Sheffield United 3 p.m. TBD West Brom vs. Man City 3 p.m. TBD

Wednesday, Jan. 27

Matchup Time (ET) TV channel Chelsea vs. Wolves 2:45 p.m. TBD Newcastle United vs. Leeds United 2:45 p.m. TBD Southampton vs. Arsenal 2:45 p.m. TBD Spurs vs. Liverpool 2:45 p.m. TBD Crystal Palace vs. West Ham 3 p.m. TBD

Matchday 21

Saturday, Jan. 30

Matchup Time (ET) TV channel Arsenal vs. Man United TBD TBD Brighton vs. Spurs TBD TBD Chelsea vs. Burnley TBD TBD Crystal Palace vs. Wolves TBD TBD Everton vs. Newcastle United TBD TBD Leicester City vs. Leeds United TBD TBD Man City vs. Sheffield United TBD TBD Southampton vs. Aston Villa TBD TBD West Brom vs. Fulham TBD TBD West Ham vs. Liverpool TBD TBD

Matchday 22

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Matchup Time (ET) TV channel Aston Villa vs. West Ham 2:45 p.m. TBD Burnley vs. Man City 2:45 p.m. TBD Fulham vs. Leicester City 2:45 p.m. TBD Leeds United vs. Everton 2:45 p.m. TBD Sheffield United vs. West Brom 2:45 p.m. TBD Wolves vs. Arsenal 2:45 p.m. TBD Man United vs. Southampton 3 p.m. TBD

Wednesday, Feb. 3

Matchup Time (ET) TV channel Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace 2:45 p.m. TBD Spurs vs. Chelsea 2:45 p.m. TBD Liverpool vs. Brighton 3 p.m. TBD

Matchday 23

Saturday, Feb. 6

Matchup Time (ET) TV channel Aston Villa vs. Arsenal TBD TBD Burnley vs. Brighton TBD TBD Fulham vs. West Ham TBD TBD Leeds United vs. Crystal Palace TBD TBD Liverpool vs. Man City TBD TBD Man United vs. Everton TBD TBD Newcastle United vs. Southampton TBD TBD Sheffield United vs. Chelsea TBD TBD Spurs vs. West Brom TBD TBD Wolves vs. Leicester City TBD TBD

Matchday 24

Saturday, Feb. 13

Matchup Time (ET) TV channel Arsenal vs. Leeds United TBD TBD Brighton vs. Aston Villa TBD TBD Chelsea vs. Newcastle United TBD TBD Crystal Palace vs. Burnley TBD TBD Everton vs. Fulham TBD TBD Leicester City vs. Liverpool TBD TBD Man City vs. Spurs TBD TBD Southampton vs. Wolves TBD TBD West Brom vs. Man United TBD TBD West Ham vs. Sheffield United TBD TBD

Matchday 25

Saturday, Feb. 20

Matchup Time (ET) TV channel Arsenal vs. Man City TBD TBD Aston Villa vs. Leicester City TBD TBD Brighton vs. Crystal Palace TBD TBD Burnley vs. West Brom TBD TBD Fulham vs. Sheffield United TBD TBD Liverpool vs. Everton TBD TBD Man United vs. Newcastle United TBD TBD Southampton vs. Chelsea TBD TBD West Ham vs. Spurs TBD TBD Wolves vs. Leeds United TBD TBD

Matchday 26

Saturday, Feb. 27

Matchup Time (ET) TV channel Chelsea vs. Man United TBD TBD Crystal Palace vs. Fulham TBD TBD Everton vs. Southampton TBD TBD Leeds United vs. Aston Villa TBD TBD Leicester City vs. Arsenal TBD TBD Man City vs. West Ham TBD TBD Newcastle United vs. Wolves TBD TBD Sheffield United vs. Liverpool TBD TBD Sheffield United vs. Liverpool TBD TBD Spurs vs. BurnleyWest Brom vs. Brighton TBD TBD

Matchday 27

Saturday, March 6

Matchup Time (ET) TV channel Aston Villa vs. Wolves TBD TBD Brighton vs. Leicester City TBD TBD Burnley vs. Arsenal TBD TBD Chelsea vs. Everton TBD TBD Liverpool vs. Fulham TBD TBD Man City vs. Man United TBD TBD Sheffield United vs. Southampton TBD TBD Spurs vs. Crystal Palace TBD TBD West Brom vs. Newcastle United TBD TBD West Ham vs. Leeds United TBD TBD

Matchday 28

Saturday, March 13

Matchup Time (ET) TV channel Arsenal vs. Spurs TBD TBD Crystal Palace vs. West Brom TBD TBD Everton vs. Burnley TBD TBD Fulham vs. Man City TBD TBD Leeds United vs. Chelsea TBD TBD Leicester City vs. Sheffield United TBD TBD Man United vs. West Ham TBD TBD Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa TBD TBD Southampton vs. Brighton TBD TBD Wolves vs. Liverpool TBD TBD

Matchday 29

Saturday, March 20

Matchup Time (ET) TV channel Brighton vs. Newcastle United TBD TBD Burnley vs. Leicester City TBD TBD Crystal Palace vs. Man United TBD TBD Fulham vs. Leeds United TBD TBD Liverpool vs. Chelsea TBD TBD Man City vs. Wolves TBD TBD Sheffield United vs. Aston Villa TBD TBD Spurs vs. Southampton TBD TBD West Brom vs. Everton TBD TBD West Ham vs. Arsenal TBD TBD

Matchday 30

Saturday, April 3

Matchup Time (ET) TV channel Arsenal vs. Liverpool TBD TBD Aston Villa vs. Fulham TBD TBD Chelsea vs. West Brom TBD TBD Everton vs. Crystal Palace TBD TBD Leeds United vs. Sheffield United TBD TBD Leicester City vs. Man City TBD TBD Man United vs. Brighton TBD TBD Newcastle United vs. Spurs TBD TBD Southampton vs. Burnley TBD TBD Wolves vs. West Ham TBD TBD

Matchday 31

Saturday, April 10

Matchup Time (ET) TV channel Brighton vs. Everton TBD TBD Burnley vs. Newcastle United TBD TBD Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea TBD TBD Fulham vs. Wolves TBD TBD Liverpool vs. Aston Villa TBD TBD Man City vs. Leeds United TBD TBD Sheffield United vs. Arsenal TBD TBD Spurs vs. Man United TBD TBD West Brom vs. Southampton TBD TBD West Ham vs. Leicester City TBD TBD

Matchday 32

Saturday, April 17

Matchup Time (ET) TV channel Arsenal vs. Fulham TBD TBD Aston Villa vs. Man City TBD TBD Chelsea vs. Brighton TBD TBD Everton vs. Spurs TBD TBD Leeds United vs. Liverpool TBD TBD Leicester City vs. West Brom TBD TBD Man United vs. Burnley TBD TBD Newcastle United vs. West Ham TBD TBD Southampton vs. Crystal Palace TBD TBD Wolves vs. Sheffield United TBD TBD

Matchday 33

Saturday, April 24

Matchup Time (ET) TV channel Arsenal vs. Everton TBD TBD Aston Villa vs. West Brom TBD TBD Fulham vs. Spurs TBD TBD Leeds United vs. Man United TBD TBD Leicester City vs. Crystal Palace TBD TBD Liverpool vs. Newcastle United TBD TBD Man City vs. Southampton TBD TBD Sheffield United vs. Brighton TBD TBD West Ham vs. Chelsea TBD TBD Wolves vs. Burnley TBD TBD

Matchday 34

Saturday, May 1

Matchup Time (ET) TV channel Brighton vs. Leeds United TBD TBD Burnley vs. West Ham TBD TBD Chelsea vs. Fulham TBD TBD Crystal Palace vs. Man City TBD TBD Everton vs. Aston Villa TBD TBD Man United vs. Liverpool TBD TBD Newcastle United vs. Arsenal TBD TBD Southampton vs. Leicester City TBD TBD Spurs vs. Sheffield United TBD TBD West Brom vs. Wolves TBD TBD

Matchday 35

Saturday, May 8

Matchup Time (ET) TV channel Arsenal vs. West Brom TBD TBD Aston Villa vs. Man United TBD TBD Fulham vs. Burnley TBD TBD Leeds United vs. Spurs TBD TBD Leicester City vs. Newcastle United TBD TBD Liverpool vs. Southampton TBD TBD Man City vs. Chelsea TBD TBD Sheffield United vs. Crystal Palace TBD TBD West Ham vs. Everton TBD TBD Wolves vs. Brighton TBD TBD

Matchday 36

Tuesday, May 11

Matchup Time (ET) TV channel Brighton vs. West Ham 2:45 p.m. TBD Burnley vs. Leeds United 2:45 p.m. TBD Everton vs. Sheffield United 2:45 p.m. TBD Man United vs. Leicester City 3 p.m. TBD West Brom vs. Liverpool 3 p.m. TBD

Wednesday, May 12

Matchup Time (ET) TV channel Chelsea vs. Arsenal 2:45 p.m. TBD Newcastle United vs. Man City 2:45 p.m. TBD Southampton vs. Fulham 2:45 p.m. TBD Spurs vs. Wolves 2:45 p.m. TBD Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa 3 p.m. TBD

Matchday 37

Saturday, May 15

Matchup Time (ET) TV channel Brighton vs. Man City TBD TBD Burnley vs. Liverpool TBD TBD Chelsea vs. Leicester City TBD TBD Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal TBD TBD Everton vs. Wolves TBD TBD Man United vs. Fulham TBD TBD Newcastle United vs. Sheffield United TBD TBD Southampton vs. Leeds United TBD TBD Spurs vs. Aston Villa TBD TBD West Brom vs. West Ham TBD TBD

Matchday 38

Sunday, May 23