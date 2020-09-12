Home Sports How to watch Premier League in the USA: Full TV schedule for...

How to watch Premier League in the USA: Full TV schedule for 2020-21 EPL season on NBC channels

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

Soccer fans ravenous for the start of the English Premier League — delayed over a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic — are a mere day out from the start of the 2020-21 season.

The top soccer league in England will start on Saturday with Fulham taking on Arsenal; later in the day, defending champion Liverpool will take on Leeds United following its promotion from the English Football League — the first time the club has made the top flight of English football after a 16-year absence.

U.S. fans wanting to watch the action can rotate between NBC and its satellite stations throughout the season, starting on Saturday and continuing through late May.

Here’s a complete guide to watching the Premier League in the United States, dates, including start times, channels and streaming options:

MORE: Watch Premier League games live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

How to watch Premier League in the USA​

NBC is the broadcast home of Premier League soccer in the United States with games rotating between NBC and NBCSN on cable. Those with access to NBC Gold and Peacock, the network’s new subscription streaming platform, can also watch the games. Spanish language broadcasts are available on Telemundo Deportes.

EPL games can also be streamed with fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Premier League TV schedule 2021

Matchday 1

Saturday, Sept. 12

MatchupTime (ET)TV channel
Fulham vs. Arsenal7:30 a.m.NBCSN, fuboTV
Crystal Palace vs. Southampton10 a.m.NBCSN, fuboTV
Liverpool vs. Leeds United12:30 p.m.NBC, fuboTV
West Ham vs. Newcastle United3 p.m.Peacock, fuboTV

Sunday, Sept. 13

MatchupTime (ET)TV channel
West Brom vs. Leicester City9 a.m.NBCSN, fuboTV
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton11:30 a.m.Peacock, fuboTV

Monday, Sept. 14

MatchupTime (ET)TV channel
Sheffield United vs. Wolverhampton1 p.m.NBCSN, fuboTV
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea3:15 p.m.NBCSN, fuboTV

Matchday 2

Saturday, Sept. 19

MatchupTime (ET)TV channel
Everton vs. West Brom7:30 a.m.Peacock, fuboTV
United vs. Fulham10 a.m.Peacock, fuboTV
Man United vs. Crystal Palace12:30 p.m.Peacock, fuboTV
Arsenal vs. West Ham3 p.m.NBCSN, fuboTV

Sunday, Sept. 20

MatchupTime (ET)TV channel
Southampton vs. Spurs7 a.m.Peacock, fuboTV
Newcastle United vs. Brighton9 a.m.Peacock, fuboTV
Chelsea vs. Liverpool11:30 a.m.Peacock, fuboTV
Leicester City vs. Burnley2 p.m.NBCSN, fuboTV

Monday, Sept. 21

MatchupTime (ET)TV channel
Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United1 p.m.Peacock, fuboTV
Wolves vs. Manchester City3:15 p.m.Peacock, fuboTV

Matchday 3

Saturday, Sept. 26

MatchupTime (ET)TV channel
Brighton vs. Man United7:30 a.m.NBCSN, fuboTV
Burnley vs. Southampton10 a.m.Peacock, fuboTV
Crystal Palace vs. Everton10 a.m.Peacock, fuboTV
Spurs vs. Newcastle United10 a.m.NBCSN, fuboTV
West Ham vs. Wolves10 a.m.Peacock, fuboTV
West Brom vs. Chelsea12:30 p.m.NBC, fuboTV

Sunday, Sept. 27

MatchupTime (ET)TV channel
Sheffield United vs. Leeds United7 a.m.NBCSN, fuboTV
Fulham vs. Aston Villa9 a.m.NBCSN, fuboTV
Man City vs. Leicester City11:30 a.m.NBCSN, fuboTV

Monday, Sept. 28

MatchupTime (ET)TV channel
Liverpool vs. Arsenal3 p.m.Peacock, fuboTV

Matchday 4

Saturday, Oct. 3

MatchupTime (ET)TV channel
Arsenal vs. Sheffield UnitedTBDTBD
Aston Villa vs. LiverpoolTBDTBD
Chelsea vs. Crystal PalaceTBDTBD
Everton vs. BrightonTBDTBD
Leeds United vs. Man CityTBDTBD
Leicester City vs. West HamTBDTBD
Man United vs. SpursTBDTBD
Newcastle United vs. BurnleyTBDTBD
Southampton vs. West BromTBDTBD
Wolves vs. FulhamTBDTBD

Matchday 5

Saturday, Oct. 17

MatchupTime (ET)TV channel
Chelsea vs. SouthamptonTBDTBD
Crystal Palace vs. BrightonTBDTBD
Everton vs. LiverpoolTBDTBD
Leeds United vs. WolvesTBDTBD
Leicester City vs. Aston VillaTBDTBD
Man City vs. ArsenalTBDTBD
Newcastle United vs. Man UnitedTBDTBD
Sheffield United vs. FulhamTBDTBD
Spurs vs. West HamTBDTBD
West Brom vs. BurnleyTBDTBD

Matchday 6

Saturday, Oct. 24

MatchupTime (ET)TV channel
Arsenal vs. Leicester CityTBDTBD
Aston Villa vs. Leeds UnitedTBDTBD
Brighton vs. West BromTBDTBD
Burnley vs. SpursTBDTBD
Fulham vs. Crystal PalaceTBDTBD
Liverpool vs. Sheffield UnitedTBDTBD
Man United vs. ChelseaTBDTBD
Southampton vs. EvertonTBDTBD
West Ham vs. Man CityTBDTBD
Wolves vs. Newcastle UnitedTBDTBD

Matchday 7

Saturday, Oct. 31

MatchupTime (ET)TV channel
Aston Villa vs. SouthamptonTBDTBD
Burnley vs. ChelseaTBDTBD
Fulham vs. West BromTBDTBD
Leeds United vs. Leicester CityTBDTBD
Liverpool vs. West HamTBDTBD
Man United vs. ArsenalTBDTBD
Newcastle United vs. EvertonTBDTBD
Sheffield United vs. Man CityTBDTBD
Spurs vs. BrightonTBDTBD
Wolves vs. Crystal PalaceTBDTBD

Matchday 8

Saturday, Nov. 7

MatchupTime (ET)TV channel
Arsenal vs. Aston VillaTBDTBD
Brighton vs. BurnleyTBDTBD
Chelsea vs. Sheffield UnitedTBDTBD
Crystal Palace vs. Leeds UnitedTBDTBD
Everton vs. Man UnitedTBDTBD
Leicester City vs. WolvesTBDTBD
Man City vs. LiverpoolTBDTBD
Southampton vs. Newcastle UnitedTBDTBD
West Brom vs. SpursTBDTBD
West Ham vs. FulhamTBDTBD

Matchday 9

Saturday, Nov. 21

MatchupTime (ET)TV channel
Aston Villa vs. BrightonTBDTBD
Burnley vs. Crystal PalaceTBDTBD
Fulham vs. EvertonTBDTBD
Leeds United vs. ArsenalTBDTBD
Liverpool vs. Leicester CityTBDTBD
Man United vs. West BromTBDTBD
Newcastle United vs. ChelseaTBDTBD
Sheffield United vs. West HamTBDTBD
Spurs vs. Man CityTBDTBD
Wolves vs. SouthamptonTBDTBD

Matchday 10

Saturday, Nov. 28

MatchupTime (ET)TV channel
Arsenal vs. WolvesTBDTBD
Brighton vs. LiverpoolTBDTBD
Chelsea vs. SpursTBDTBD
Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle UnitedTBDTBD
Everton vs. Leeds UnitedTBDTBD
Leicester City vs. FulhamTBDTBD
Man City vs. BurnleyTBDTBD
Southampton vs. Man UnitedTBDTBD
West Brom vs. Sheffield UnitedTBDTBD
West Ham vs. Aston VillaTBDTBD

Matchday 11

Saturday, Dec. 5

MatchupTime (ET)TV channel
Aston Villa vs. Newcastle UnitedTBDTBD
Brighton vs. SouthamptonTBDTBD
Burnley vs. EvertonTBDTBD
Chelsea vs. Leeds UnitedTBDTBD
Liverpool vs. WolvesTBDTBD
Man City vs. FulhamTBDTBD
Sheffield United vs. Leicester CityTBDTBD
Spurs vs. ArsenalTBDTBD
West Brom vs. Crystal PalaceTBDTBD
West Ham vs. Man UnitedTBDTBD

Matchday 12

Saturday, Dec. 12

MatchupTime (ET)TV channel
Arsenal vs. BurnleyTBDTBD
Crystal Palace vs. SpursTBDTBD
Everton vs. ChelseaTBDTBD
Fulham vs. LiverpoolTBDTBD
Leeds United vs. West HamTBDTBD
Leicester City vs. BrightonTBDTBD
Man United vs. Man CityTBDTBD
Newcastle United vs. West BromTBDTBD
Southampton vs. Sheffield UnitedTBDTBD
Wolves vs. Aston VillaTBDTBD

Matchday 13

Tuesday, Dec. 15

MatchupTime (ET)TV channel
Arsenal vs. Southampton2:45 p.m.TBD
Aston Villa vs. Burnley2:45 p.m.TBD
Fulham vs. Brighton2:45 p.m.TBD
Leeds United vs. Newcastle United2:45 p.m.TBD
Leicester City vs. Everton2:45 p.m.TBD
Sheffield United vs. Man United2:45 p.m.TBD
West Ham vs. Crystal Palace2:45 p.m.TBD
Wolves vs. Chelsea2:45 p.m.TBD

Wednesday, Dec. 16

MatchupTime (ET)TV channel
Liverpool vs. Spurs3 p.m.TBD
Man City vs. West Brom3 p.m.TBD

Matchday 14

Saturday, Dec. 19

MatchupTime (ET)TV channel
Brighton vs. Sheffield UnitedTBDTBD
Burnley vs. WolvesTBDTBD
Chelsea vs. West HamTBDTBD
Crystal Palace vs. LiverpoolTBDTBD
Everton vs. ArsenalTBDTBD
Man United vs. Leeds UnitedTBDTBD
Newcastle United vs. FulhamTBDTBD
Southampton vs. Man CityTBDTBD
Spurs vs. Leicester CityTBDTBD
West Brom vs. Aston VillaTBDTBD

Matchday 15

Saturday, Dec. 26

MatchupTime (ET)TV channel
Arsenal vs. ChelseaTBDTBD
Aston Villa vs. Crystal PalaceTBDTBD
Fulham vs. SouthamptonTBDTBD
Leeds United vs. BurnleyTBDTBD
Leicester City vs. Man UnitedTBDTBD
Liverpool vs. West BromTBDTBD
Man City vs. Newcastle UnitedTBDTBD
Sheffield United vs. EvertonTBDTBD
West Ham vs. BrightonTBDTBD
Wolves vs. SpursTBDTBD

Matchday 16

Monday, Dec. 28

MatchupTime (ET)TV channel
Brighton vs. ArsenalTBDTBD
Burnley vs. Sheffield UnitedTBDTBD
Chelsea vs. Aston VillaTBDTBD
Crystal Palace vs. Leicester CityTBDTBD
Everton vs. Man CityTBDTBD
Man United vs. WolvesTBDTBD
Newcastle United vs. LiverpoolTBDTBD
Southampton vs. West HamTBDTBD
Spurs vs. FulhamTBDTBD
West Brom vs. Leeds UnitedTBDTBD

Matchday 17

Saturday, Jan. 2

MatchupTime (ET)TV channel
Brighton vs. WolvesTBDTBD
Burnley vs. FulhamTBDTBD
Chelsea vs. Man CityTBDTBD
Crystal Palace vs. Sheffield UnitedTBDTBD
Everton vs. West HamTBDTBD
Man United vs. Aston VillaTBDTBD
Newcastle United vs. Leicester CityTBDTBD
Southampton vs. LiverpoolTBDTBD
Spurs vs. Leeds UnitedTBDTBD
West Brom vs. ArsenalTBDTBD

Matchday 18

Tuesday, Jan. 12

MatchupTime (ET)TV channel
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace2:45 p.m.TBD
Aston Villa vs. Spurs2:45 p.m.TBD
Fulham vs. Man United2:45 p.m.TBD
Leeds United vs. Southampton2:45 p.m.TBD
Leicester City vs. Chelsea2:45 p.m.TBD
Sheffield United vs. Newcastle United2:45 p.m.TBD
West Ham vs. West Brom2:45 p.m.TBD
Wolves vs. Everton2:45 p.m.TBD

Wednesday, Jan. 13

MatchupTime (ET)TV channel
Liverpool vs. Burnley3 p.m.TBD
Man City vs. Brighton3 p.m.TBD

Matchday 19

Saturday, Jan. 16

MatchupTime (ET)TV channel
Arsenal vs. Newcastle UnitedTBDTBD
Aston Villa vs. EvertonTBDTBD
Fulham vs. ChelseaTBDTBD
Leeds United vs. BrightonTBDTBD
Leicester City vs. SouthamptonTBDTBD
Liverpool vs. Man UnitedTBDTBD
Man City vs. Crystal PalaceTBDTBD
Sheffield United vs. SpursTBDTBD
West Ham vs. BurnleyTBDTBD
Wolves vs. West BromTBDTBD

Matchday 20

Tuesday, Jan. 26

MatchupTime (ET)TV channel
Brighton vs. Fulham2:45 p.m.TBD
Burnley vs. Aston Villa2:45 p.m.TBD
Everton vs. Leicester City2:45 p.m.TBD
Man United vs. Sheffield United3 p.m.TBD
West Brom vs. Man City3 p.m.TBD

Wednesday, Jan. 27

MatchupTime (ET)TV channel
Chelsea vs. Wolves2:45 p.m.TBD
Newcastle United vs. Leeds United2:45 p.m.TBD
Southampton vs. Arsenal2:45 p.m.TBD
Spurs vs. Liverpool2:45 p.m.TBD
Crystal Palace vs. West Ham3 p.m.TBD

Matchday 21

Saturday, Jan. 30

MatchupTime (ET)TV channel
Arsenal vs. Man UnitedTBDTBD
Brighton vs. SpursTBDTBD
Chelsea vs. BurnleyTBDTBD
Crystal Palace vs. WolvesTBDTBD
Everton vs. Newcastle UnitedTBDTBD
Leicester City vs. Leeds UnitedTBDTBD
Man City vs. Sheffield UnitedTBDTBD
Southampton vs. Aston VillaTBDTBD
West Brom vs. FulhamTBDTBD
West Ham vs. LiverpoolTBDTBD

Matchday 22

Tuesday, Feb. 2

MatchupTime (ET)TV channel
Aston Villa vs. West Ham2:45 p.m.TBD
Burnley vs. Man City2:45 p.m.TBD
Fulham vs. Leicester City2:45 p.m.TBD
Leeds United vs. Everton2:45 p.m.TBD
Sheffield United vs. West Brom2:45 p.m.TBD
Wolves vs. Arsenal2:45 p.m.TBD
Man United vs. Southampton3 p.m.TBD

Wednesday, Feb. 3

MatchupTime (ET)TV channel
Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace2:45 p.m.TBD
Spurs vs. Chelsea2:45 p.m.TBD
Liverpool vs. Brighton3 p.m.TBD

Matchday 23

Saturday, Feb. 6

MatchupTime (ET)TV channel
Aston Villa vs. ArsenalTBDTBD
Burnley vs. BrightonTBDTBD
Fulham vs. West HamTBDTBD
Leeds United vs. Crystal PalaceTBDTBD
Liverpool vs. Man CityTBDTBD
Man United vs. EvertonTBDTBD
Newcastle United vs. SouthamptonTBDTBD
Sheffield United vs. ChelseaTBDTBD
Spurs vs. West BromTBDTBD
Wolves vs. Leicester CityTBDTBD

Matchday 24

Saturday, Feb. 13

MatchupTime (ET)TV channel
Arsenal vs. Leeds UnitedTBDTBD
Brighton vs. Aston VillaTBDTBD
Chelsea vs. Newcastle UnitedTBDTBD
Crystal Palace vs. BurnleyTBDTBD
Everton vs. FulhamTBDTBD
Leicester City vs. LiverpoolTBDTBD
Man City vs. SpursTBDTBD
Southampton vs. WolvesTBDTBD
West Brom vs. Man UnitedTBDTBD
West Ham vs. Sheffield UnitedTBDTBD

Matchday 25

Saturday, Feb. 20

MatchupTime (ET)TV channel
Arsenal vs. Man CityTBDTBD
Aston Villa vs. Leicester CityTBDTBD
Brighton vs. Crystal PalaceTBDTBD
Burnley vs. West BromTBDTBD
Fulham vs. Sheffield UnitedTBDTBD
Liverpool vs. EvertonTBDTBD
Man United vs. Newcastle UnitedTBDTBD
Southampton vs. ChelseaTBDTBD
West Ham vs. SpursTBDTBD
Wolves vs. Leeds UnitedTBDTBD

Matchday 26

Saturday, Feb. 27

MatchupTime (ET)TV channel
Chelsea vs. Man UnitedTBDTBD
Crystal Palace vs. FulhamTBDTBD
Everton vs. SouthamptonTBDTBD
Leeds United vs. Aston VillaTBDTBD
Leicester City vs. ArsenalTBDTBD
Man City vs. West HamTBDTBD
Newcastle United vs. WolvesTBDTBD
Sheffield United vs. LiverpoolTBDTBD
Sheffield United vs. LiverpoolTBDTBD
Spurs vs. BurnleyWest Brom vs. BrightonTBDTBD

Matchday 27

Saturday, March 6

MatchupTime (ET)TV channel
Aston Villa vs. WolvesTBDTBD
Brighton vs. Leicester CityTBDTBD
Burnley vs. ArsenalTBDTBD
Chelsea vs. EvertonTBDTBD
Liverpool vs. FulhamTBDTBD
Man City vs. Man UnitedTBDTBD
Sheffield United vs. SouthamptonTBDTBD
Spurs vs. Crystal PalaceTBDTBD
West Brom vs. Newcastle UnitedTBDTBD
West Ham vs. Leeds UnitedTBDTBD

Matchday 28

Saturday, March 13

MatchupTime (ET)TV channel
Arsenal vs. SpursTBDTBD
Crystal Palace vs. West BromTBDTBD
Everton vs. BurnleyTBDTBD
Fulham vs. Man CityTBDTBD
Leeds United vs. ChelseaTBDTBD
Leicester City vs. Sheffield UnitedTBDTBD
Man United vs. West HamTBDTBD
Newcastle United vs. Aston VillaTBDTBD
Southampton vs. BrightonTBDTBD
Wolves vs. LiverpoolTBDTBD

Matchday 29

Saturday, March 20

MatchupTime (ET)TV channel
Brighton vs. Newcastle UnitedTBDTBD
Burnley vs. Leicester CityTBDTBD
Crystal Palace vs. Man UnitedTBDTBD
Fulham vs. Leeds UnitedTBDTBD
Liverpool vs. ChelseaTBDTBD
Man City vs. WolvesTBDTBD
Sheffield United vs. Aston VillaTBDTBD
Spurs vs. SouthamptonTBDTBD
West Brom vs. EvertonTBDTBD
West Ham vs. ArsenalTBDTBD

Matchday 30

Saturday, April 3

MatchupTime (ET)TV channel
Arsenal vs. LiverpoolTBDTBD
Aston Villa vs. FulhamTBDTBD
Chelsea vs. West BromTBDTBD
Everton vs. Crystal PalaceTBDTBD
Leeds United vs. Sheffield UnitedTBDTBD
Leicester City vs. Man CityTBDTBD
Man United vs. BrightonTBDTBD
Newcastle United vs. SpursTBDTBD
Southampton vs. BurnleyTBDTBD
Wolves vs. West HamTBDTBD

Matchday 31

Saturday, April 10

MatchupTime (ET)TV channel
Brighton vs. EvertonTBDTBD
Burnley vs. Newcastle UnitedTBDTBD
Crystal Palace vs. ChelseaTBDTBD
Fulham vs. WolvesTBDTBD
Liverpool vs. Aston VillaTBDTBD
Man City vs. Leeds UnitedTBDTBD
Sheffield United vs. ArsenalTBDTBD
Spurs vs. Man UnitedTBDTBD
West Brom vs. SouthamptonTBDTBD
West Ham vs. Leicester CityTBDTBD

Matchday 32

Saturday, April 17

MatchupTime (ET)TV channel
Arsenal vs. FulhamTBDTBD
Aston Villa vs. Man CityTBDTBD
Chelsea vs. BrightonTBDTBD
Everton vs. SpursTBDTBD
Leeds United vs. LiverpoolTBDTBD
Leicester City vs. West BromTBDTBD
Man United vs. BurnleyTBDTBD
Newcastle United vs. West HamTBDTBD
Southampton vs. Crystal PalaceTBDTBD
Wolves vs. Sheffield UnitedTBDTBD

Matchday 33

Saturday, April 24

MatchupTime (ET)TV channel
Arsenal vs. EvertonTBDTBD
Aston Villa vs. West BromTBDTBD
Fulham vs. SpursTBDTBD
Leeds United vs. Man UnitedTBDTBD
Leicester City vs. Crystal PalaceTBDTBD
Liverpool vs. Newcastle UnitedTBDTBD
Man City vs. SouthamptonTBDTBD
Sheffield United vs. BrightonTBDTBD
West Ham vs. ChelseaTBDTBD
Wolves vs. BurnleyTBDTBD

Matchday 34

Saturday, May 1

MatchupTime (ET)TV channel
Brighton vs. Leeds UnitedTBDTBD
Burnley vs. West HamTBDTBD
Chelsea vs. FulhamTBDTBD
Crystal Palace vs. Man CityTBDTBD
Everton vs. Aston VillaTBDTBD
Man United vs. LiverpoolTBDTBD
Newcastle United vs. ArsenalTBDTBD
Southampton vs. Leicester CityTBDTBD
Spurs vs. Sheffield UnitedTBDTBD
West Brom vs. WolvesTBDTBD

Matchday 35

Saturday, May 8

MatchupTime (ET)TV channel
Arsenal vs. West BromTBDTBD
Aston Villa vs. Man UnitedTBDTBD
Fulham vs. BurnleyTBDTBD
Leeds United vs. SpursTBDTBD
Leicester City vs. Newcastle UnitedTBDTBD
Liverpool vs. SouthamptonTBDTBD
Man City vs. ChelseaTBDTBD
Sheffield United vs. Crystal PalaceTBDTBD
West Ham vs. EvertonTBDTBD
Wolves vs. BrightonTBDTBD

Matchday 36

Tuesday, May 11

MatchupTime (ET)TV channel
Brighton vs. West Ham2:45 p.m.TBD
Burnley vs. Leeds United2:45 p.m.TBD
Everton vs. Sheffield United2:45 p.m.TBD
Man United vs. Leicester City3 p.m.TBD
West Brom vs. Liverpool3 p.m.TBD

Wednesday, May 12

MatchupTime (ET)TV channel
Chelsea vs. Arsenal2:45 p.m.TBD
Newcastle United vs. Man City2:45 p.m.TBD
Southampton vs. Fulham2:45 p.m.TBD
Spurs vs. Wolves2:45 p.m.TBD
Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa3 p.m.TBD

Matchday 37

Saturday, May 15

MatchupTime (ET)TV channel
Brighton vs. Man CityTBDTBD
Burnley vs. LiverpoolTBDTBD
Chelsea vs. Leicester CityTBDTBD
Crystal Palace vs. ArsenalTBDTBD
Everton vs. WolvesTBDTBD
Man United vs. FulhamTBDTBD
Newcastle United vs. Sheffield UnitedTBDTBD
Southampton vs. Leeds UnitedTBDTBD
Spurs vs. Aston VillaTBDTBD
West Brom vs. West HamTBDTBD

Matchday 38

Sunday, May 23

MatchupTime (ET)TV channel
Arsenal vs. BrightonTBDTBD
Aston Villa vs. ChelseaTBDTBD
Fulham vs. Newcastle UnitedTBDTBD
Leeds United vs. West BromTBDTBD
Leicester City vs. SpursTBDTBD
Liverpool vs. Crystal PalaceTBDTBD
Man City vs. EvertonTBDTBD
Sheffield United vs. BurnleyTBDTBD
West Ham vs. SouthamptonTBDTBD
Wolves vs. Man UnitedTBDTBD

RELATED ARTICLES

©