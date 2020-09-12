How to watch Fulham vs Arsenal: Live stream Premier League football online from anywhere

While it may feel like just yesterday that the 2019/20 season was wrapping up, the Premier League is about to kick off again for 2020/21. The opening game of the season is an all-London affair as Fulham play host to Arsenal at Craven Cottage.

Ironically, the opening Premier League game this year takes place between two of the latest-finishing sides from last year. Fulham’s last competitive game was played on August 4 when they won promotion to the Premier League via the Championship play-off final. That Wembley victory against Brentford saw Scott Parker’s side return to the English top-flight at the first time of asking after their 2018/19 relegation.

Arsenal also finished up their season late after progressing to the FA Cup final on August 1. The Gunners beat London rivals Chelsea in that tie in order to secure their first piece of silverware under Mikel Arteta. The team then returned to action for the traditional curtain-raising Community Shield game against Premier League champions Liverpool on August 29, adding another trophy to their cabinet with a victory on penalties.

Arsenal will be hoping to take their winning ways into the new Premier League campaign. The North London side has failed to win the Premier League since 2004 and ended the last season with a disappointing 8th-place finish.

The Cottagers will likely be aiming only for Premier League survival this year, securing as many points as possible in the early stages of this season. Last season’s Championship top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic is at Parker’s disposal and will hope to continue his rich vein of form against an Arsenal side that is diminished due to international duties and injuries.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Fulham vs Arsenal no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Fulham vs Arsenal: Where and when?

All eyes will be on Craven Cottage on Saturday for this match which is set to take place behind closed doors. Kick-off is at 12:30pm BST local time.

That makes it a 9:30am ET / 6:30am PT start for U.S. folks tuning in. For those watching the game from Australia, it’s a 9:30pm AEST start on Saturday evening.

Watch the Premier League online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Premier League further down in this guide. If you’re looking to watch the Fulham vs Arsenal game, but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

