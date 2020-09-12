How to watch 48 Hours Season 33 live stream from anywhere

With a new season releasing soon, we start it off covering a home makeover homicide. When a man’s wife suddenly stops breathing during the renovation, he is immediately questioned as the main suspect. This latest episode sets this season in motion as they continue to cover these suspicious stories.

48 Hours is a true-crime show that brings you all the information you need for some of the top mysteries. Covering everything from murder-for-hire crimes and double homicides, this show has all its bases covered. If you’re someone who loves these kinds of shows, then finding out how to stream it is essential.

How to watch new 48 Hours season from anywhere

How to watch 48 Hours Season 33 in the U.S.

On Saturday, August 12th, the season will kick off with the Home Renovation Homicide episode at 10 PM EST/ 7 PM PST. If you’re interested in streaming these episodes, you can watch them with ads on CBS.com. If you’d prefer to subscribe to their service, you can sign up for CBS All Access and see all the 48 Hours content they have available.

What else can I stream on CBS?

CBS is home to classic shows like NCIS or Fraiser, while also bringing in originals like The Good Fight and Picard. If you sign up for CBS: All Access, you can have access to all episodes and seasons of these shows with limited ads. Signing up for this service also allows you to watch live TV from any of your devices, wherever you may be.