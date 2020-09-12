How Sundar Pichai is leading Google at a time when many of the company's strengths become the focus of intense public criticism and antitrust scrutiny (Rob Copeland/Wall Street Journal)

Rob Copeland / Wall Street Journal:
How Sundar Pichai is leading Google at a time when many of the company’s strengths become the focus of intense public criticism and antitrust scrutiny — The low-key chief is contending with possible antitrust lawsuits, a revenue drop and pressure to take the company in new directions
