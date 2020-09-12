Hong Kong’s BTC association pushes ‘Bitcoin Tram’ ad campaign By Cointelegraph

Hong Kong’s BTC association pushes ‘Bitcoin Tram’ ad campaign
The Association of Hong Kong, a major local alliance promoting crypto awareness and education, is launching the “Bitcoin Tram” ad campaign in Hong Kong; one of the world’s main global financial centres.
According to a Sept. 11 announcement, the new ad campaign composes three double-decker trams fully covered with Bitcoin logos and ads alongside 20 similarly-designed billboards across the city.
