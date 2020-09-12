Hilaria Baldwin Is Blocking People with “Opinions” About Her Family

“We would love to introduce you to Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin,” Hilaria shared on Instagram, alongside a photo of her little one. “Born Sept 8, 2020 at 7:46pm he weighed 7lbs 8oz. His name means ‘wealthy guardian of peace and light.’ We love you baby Edu.”

The longtime pair are already parents to Carmen, 7; Rafael, 5; Leonardo, 3 and Romeo, 2. In addition, Alec is a father to 24-year-old daughter Ireland, whom he shares with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Following her son’s birth, Hilaria posted an all too relatable family photo, while also honoring those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

“Yesterday, when we got home with Edu, after the intitial [sic] wildness of meeting him, we watched a movie of their choice. Two tired parents, all of our Baldwinitos together…,” she began her Instagram caption.

She added, “Today we wake up to 9/11 and I think about my little New Yorkers, my little beings of this next generation. We talk to them about the significance of today, in different ways to each, as they are different ages. We remember, we mourn, and we honor. As their mother, I meditate on how I can raise them to make this planet more peaceful, more respected, and safer.”