Greek police fire teargas at migrants on Lesbos island By

© . Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp protest on the island of Lesbos
2/2
LESBOS, Greece () – Greek police fired teargas to disperse a group of migrants protesting on the island of Lesbos on Saturday, four days after fires burnt the overflowing Moria refugee camp to the ground.
The tension broke out as hundreds of migrants chanting “Freedom” marched on a road that leads into the port of Mytilene, which police had blocked as a new temporary tent settlement was being set up nearby.
