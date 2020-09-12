Grab a recommended 90W charger for your phone, Switch, and laptop for $43

Today’s Dealmaster is headlined by a new low price on RavPower’s 90W 2-Port USB-C Wall Charger, which is currently down to $43 on Amazon with an on-page coupon. For reference, we typically see this charger retail between $48 and $55 online.

We recommend this charger in our guide to home office gear, which we published earlier on Friday. It’s one of the few USB-C chargers capable of putting out this much power through multiple ports. The device can output 90W of power through either port, which is enough to charge many laptops at or—in the case of especially power-hungry notebooks like the 16-inch MacBook Pro—at least close to their maximum speeds, provided you have an appropriate cable. Given that, the charger has no trouble charging smartphones, tablets, or USB-C devices like the Nintendo Switch as quickly as possible, either. The whole thing outputs a maximum of 90W when both ports are in use simultaneously, but it’s smart enough to adjust its output based on what’s plugged in, so you could charge two thinner laptops at 45W each or have one port charge a laptop at 60W while the other refills a smartphone at 18W (which is a common maximum for newer phones).

This is a gallium nitride (GaN) charger, so it’s remarkably compact for its capabilities, measuring just 2.5 x 2.5 x 1.2 inches. It also includes a USB-C to USB-C charging cable in the box. While we’d prefer it have the safety of a USB-IF certification, it comes with an 18-month warranty, and other outlets have rated it highly. We wouldn’t recommend spending this much on a wall charger unless you specifically need a laptop charger and multiple ports—90W is still overkill for most smartphones and tablets for now—but if you do, it will cut down the time you spend waiting for your devices to refill.

Elsewhere in our deals roundup, we have discounts on a handful of Anker charging accessories, the 13-inch MacBook Pro, hit Switch games, noise-cancelling headphones, and more. Have a look at the full rundown below.

The Dealmaster has launched its very own newsletter! Sign up to receive a shorter, tightly curated list of the very best tech deals on the Web—no nonsense, direct to your inbox, and often before they make it to the Up News Info homepage.

Note: Up News Info Technica may earn compensation for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.

Top 10 deals of the day

RavPower RP-PC128 USB-C wall charger – 90W total, 2x 90W USB-C PD, GaN for $42.99 at Amazon ( clip $5 coupon – normally $54).

at Amazon ( – normally $54). Anker PowerCore Fusion 5000 portable battery + wall charger – 2x USB-A, AC, 5,000mAh for $22.49 at Amazon (normally $30).

at Amazon (normally $30). Anker PowerLine+ II (3ft) braided nylon Lightning cable for $11.99 at Amazon (normally $18).

at Amazon (normally $18). Anker PowerPort Strip 2 Mini USB power strip – 2x AC, 2x USB-A for $13.99 at Amazon (normally $20).

at Amazon (normally $20). Super Mario Maker 2 (Switch) for $39.99 at Amazon (normally $60).

at Amazon (normally $60). Undertale (Switch, digital) for $9.99 at Nintendo eShop (normally $15).

at Nintendo eShop (normally $15). Beats Solo Pro Bluetooth noise-cancelling on-ear headphones for $199.95 at Amazon (normally $260).

at Amazon (normally $260). Tribit StormBox Micro portable Bluetooth speaker for $39.99 at Amazon ( clip $10 coupon – normally $50).

at Amazon ( – normally $50). Apple MacBook Pro (2020) laptop – Intel Core i5-1038NG7, 13.3-inch 2560×1600, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,599.99 at Amazon ( discount seen at checkout – normally $1,700).

at Amazon ( – normally $1,700). Nintendo Switch Pro Controller + Super Mario Odyssey (Switch, digital) for $99.99 at Walmart (normally $130).

Laptop and desktop PC deals

Apple MacBook Pro (2020) laptop – Intel Core i5-1038NG7, 13.3-inch 2560×1600, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,599.99 at Amazon ( discount seen at checkout – normally $1,700).

at Amazon ( – normally $1,700). 27-inch Dell S2721QS monitor – 3840×2160, 60Hz, IPS for $339.99 at Dell (normally $450).

at Dell (normally $450). Crucial MX500 (500GB) SATA internal SSD for $59.99 at Amazon (normally $67).

at Amazon (normally $67). WD Blue SN550 (1TB) NVMe PCIe internal SSD for $104.99 at Amazon (normally $125).

Video game deals

Super Mario Maker 2 (Switch) for $39.99 at Amazon (normally $60).

at Amazon (normally $60). Splatoon 2 (Switch) for $39.99 at Amazon (normally $50).

at Amazon (normally $50). Mario Tennis Aces (Switch) for $39.99 at Amazon (normally $50).

at Amazon (normally $50). Persona 5 Royal (PS4) for $39.99 at Amazon and PlayStation Store (normally $45).

at Amazon and PlayStation Store (normally $45). The Last of Us Part II (PS4, used) for $29.99 at GameFly (normally $60).

at GameFly (normally $60). Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4, used) for $29.99 at GameFly (normally $50).

at GameFly (normally $50). Doom Eternal (PS4, XB1, used) for $19.99 at GameFly (normally $40).

at GameFly (normally $40). Titanfall 2 (PC, digital) for $4.99 at Amazon (normally $15).

at Amazon (normally $15). Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (PS4) for $32.97 at GameStop (normally $45).

at GameStop (normally $45). Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Switch) for $49.94 at Amazon (normally $60).

at Amazon (normally $60). Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Switch) for $49.94 at Amazon (normally $60).

at Amazon (normally $60). The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition (Switch) for $39.99 at Amazon (normally $48).

at Amazon (normally $48). Undertale (Switch, digital) for $9.99 at Nintendo eShop (normally $15).

at Nintendo eShop (normally $15). BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition (Switch, digital) for $15.99 at Amazon (normally $20).

at Amazon (normally $20). Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (PS4, XB1, digital) for $14.99 at Microsoft and PlayStation Store (normally $20).

at Microsoft and PlayStation Store (normally $20). Catherine: Full Body (Switch) for $39.99 at Amazon (normally $50).

at Amazon (normally $50). 1-2 Switch (Switch, digital) for $34.99 at Amazon (normally $50).

at Amazon (normally $50). Ratchet and Clank (PS4, digital) for $9.99 at PlayStation Store (normally $15).

at PlayStation Store (normally $15). Shadow of the Colossus (PS4, digital) for $9.99 at PlayStation Store (normally $15).

at PlayStation Store (normally $15). The Last Guardian (PS4, digital) for $7.99 at PlayStation Store (normally $15).

at PlayStation Store (normally $15). Pre-order: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4, XB1) for $49.94 at Amazon (normally $60).

at Amazon (normally $60). Pre-order: Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4, XB1, PC) for $49.94 at Amazon (normally $60).

at Amazon (normally $60). Pre-order: Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Switch) for $59.99 at GameStop.

Gaming deals

Electronics deals

Apple AirPods Pro true wireless noise-cancelling earphones for $219.98 at Amazon (normally $235).

at Amazon (normally $235). Apple iPad Mini (64GB) tablet for $349.99 at Amazon (normally $384).

at Amazon (normally $384). Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm) smartwatch for $169 at Amazon (normally $180).

at Amazon (normally $180). Beats Solo Pro Bluetooth noise-cancelling on-ear headphones for $199.95 at Amazon (normally $260).

at Amazon (normally $260). Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earphones for $149.99 at Amazon (normally $170).

at Amazon (normally $170). Jaybird X4 Bluetooth sports in-ear headphones for $69 at Amazon (normally $100).

at Amazon (normally $100). Tribit StormBox Micro portable Bluetooth speaker for $39.99 at Amazon ( clip $10 coupon – normally $50).

at Amazon ( – normally $50). 65-inch Sony X900H (2020 model) 4K HDR LED TV for $1,169.99 at Amazon ( discount seen at checkout – normally $1,400).

at Amazon ( – normally $1,400). 65-inch LG OLED CX (2020 model) 4K HDR OLED TV for $2,296.99 at Amazon (normally $2,500).

at Amazon (normally $2,500). Eufy Smart Scale P1 wireless digital scale for $35.99 at Amazon (normally $50).

Accessories and miscellaneous deals