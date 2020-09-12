Governments vs. blockchain privacy, Sept. 4-11 By Cointelegraph

Law Decoded: Governments vs. blockchain privacy, Sept. 4-11
Every Friday, Law Decoded delivers analysis on the week’s critical stories in the realms of policy, regulation and law.
One of the most persistent myths about is its supposed anonymity. More properly termed pseudonymity, BTC wallets are permanently tied to their public keys. Most of you know that. But it took government investigators years of trying to corral Bitcoin transactions on dark web marketplaces like the Silk Road to figure that out.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.