Gordon Hayward likely to play in Eastern Conference finals

Hayward suffered a Grade 3 right ankle sprain during Game 1 of their first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers and hasn’t played since. The 30-year-old recently re-entered the NBA’s Orlando bubble after leaving to rehab his injury away from the team.

Without Hayward in their lineup, the Celtics managed to sweep the 76ers and also defeat the defending champion Toronto Raptors in seven games in the second round.

Hayward, 30, has been solid for Boston this season, averaging 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 50 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from three-point range.

Game 1 between the Celtics and Heat currently is scheduled for Sept. 15.