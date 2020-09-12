Gordon Hayward likely to play in Eastern Conference finals

It sounds like the Boston Celtics are going to be getting a key member of their rotation back for their upcoming Eastern Conference finals matchup against the Miami Heat.
Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said Friday that Gordon Hayward is likely to return from injury at some point during the team’s series against the Heat, according to the Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn.
Hayward suffered a Grade 3 right ankle sprain during Game 1 of their first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers and hasn’t played since. The 30-year-old recently re-entered the NBA’s Orlando bubble after leaving to rehab his injury away from the team.
Without Hayward in their lineup, the Celtics managed to sweep the 76ers and also defeat the defending champion Toronto Raptors in seven games in the second round.
Hayward, 30, has been solid for Boston this season, averaging 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 50 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from three-point range.
Game 1 between the Celtics and Heat currently is scheduled for Sept. 15.
