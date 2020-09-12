Good for Bitcoin? US Senate rejects stimulus without $1,200 checks By Cointelegraph

Good for Bitcoin? US Senate rejects stimulus without $1,200 checks
The United States Senate rejected the new stimulus proposal on Sep.10, which did not include a new round of $1,200 checks. However, this boosts the chances of a new proposal with individual checks getting approved, and could serve as a catalyst for (BTC).
The new proposal, dubbed a “skinny” stimulus bill, was rejected with a 52-47 Senate vote. Republican Senator Rand Paul, along with Senate Democrats, blocked the new package that did not include $300 billion for stimulus checks.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.