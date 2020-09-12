Golf in a Remote and Breathtaking Part of the World

She spends winters and summers there in the 4,062-square-foot sustainable solar-power house she designed using local materials. It has floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the mountains, volcano and steppe. She does not play golf, but the course is her favorite walk, and she takes advantage of the private 1,500-acre reserve, which remains untouched from construction, and, executives said, is reachable only by foot, bike or horseback.

Ms. Sujoy spends most days in her garden, where, under the counsel of the landscape designer Karina Querejeta, she had hundreds of nonnative ponderosa pines removed and planted about 300 indigenous trees. Ms. Querejeta, who has lived in the region her whole life, has clients with houses at El Desafío and Chapelco Golf, and often favors rugged gardens that can support the stress of wind, sun and snow.

“We need strong plants: tough, rustic and resistant, but with color,” she said. “Perfect for Patagonia.”

In a recent phone interview from his Buenos Aires home, Mr. Bauer, who, like other Argentines, has been barred from travel by the government because of the coronavirus pandemic, said he was “absolutely desperate” to return to El Desafío and, more specifically, its fifth hole, which is tucked into the mountain. His house is directly above the green, an ideal space to work during the pandemic.

“The moment this travel ban is lifted, I’m getting in my car and driving to Patagonia,” he said.