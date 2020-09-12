Gilead nears deal to buy Immunomedics for more than $20 bln -WSJ By

© . FILE PHOTO: Gilead Sciences Inc pharmaceutical company is seen during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in California
() – Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:) is nearing a deal to buy biopharmaceutical company Immunomedics (NASDAQ:) Inc for more than $20 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.
A deal for Immunomedics, which last month reported positive data from a late-stage study for its breast-cancer drug, could be announced Monday if not sooner, the Journal said.
Gilead and Immunomedics did not respond immediately to emailed requests from for comment.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.