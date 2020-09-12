Gilead nears deal to buy Immunomedics for more than $20 bln -WSJ By

() – Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:) is nearing a deal to buy biopharmaceutical company Immunomedics (NASDAQ:) Inc for more than $20 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A deal for Immunomedics, which last month reported positive data from a late-stage study for its breast-cancer drug, could be announced Monday if not sooner, the Journal said.

Gilead and Immunomedics did not respond immediately to emailed requests from for comment.

