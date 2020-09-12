Giannis Antetokounmpo meets with Bucks co-owner

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had a private meeting Saturday with Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry to talk about where the franchise is headed, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Speculation has been rampant about Antetokounmpo’s plans for the future, especially after Milwaukee was knocked out of the playoffs in the second round. Earlier Saturday, Antetokounmpo unfollowed hundreds of people on Twitter and Instagram, including teammates and the Bucks’ team account, Haynes adds.

This offseason, Antetokounmpo will be eligible to sign a super-max extension that could pay him as much as $254 million over five years. Only the Bucks can offer him that much, but Antetokounmpo hasn’t decided if he wants to make a long-term commitment to Milwaukee. His contract expires after the 2020-21 season, and several teams are already maximizing cap space in case he becomes available.

Another option is to ask for a trade while he still has a year left on his current deal, but Antetokounmpo said last week he doesn’t plan to do that.

“Some see a wall and go in (another direction). I plow through it,” he said after the Bucks were eliminated. “We just have to get better as a team, individually and get right back at it next season.”