Gemini to accept deposits in PAX Gold, Amp and Compound By Cointelegraph

Gemini to accept deposits in PAX Gold, Amp and Compound
Crypto exchange Gemini will begin accepting deposits in PAX Gold (PAXG), Amp (AMP (OTC:)) and Compound (COMP) with trading to start Sept. 15.
Gemini will offer US dollar trading pairs for PAXG, AMP, and COMP via its ActiveTrader platform and API connections. The exchange will also offer trading and custody support for 12 cryptos and custody for 13 cryptos.
