Gabrielle Union Says “Bring It On” Sequel Is “Absolutely Going To Happen!”

Roommates, if you’ve been waiting forever for a sequel to the classic cheerleading film “Bring It On,” you’re about to be very happy! As the film recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, Gabrielle Union was asked if there is a possibility that we could finally get a sequel.

During a recent interview with James Corden, Gabrielle Union assured fans that a sequel is in the works. “It’s absolutely going to happen. I think we because we all got obsessed with ‘Cheer’ on Netflix and it kind of like brought back the whole love of cheerleading, and we kinda want to see where these people would be 20 years later.”

While “Bring It On” inspired various spinoff films, Gabrielle and Kirsten Dunst—who played cheer rival Torrance in the original movie—were not a part of them. However, it sounds like the time is right for the duo to come back together one more time. Back in August, the two ladies virtually reunited for a panel discussion in celebration of the movie’s 20th anniversary.

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: #Roommates, if you’ve been waiting forever for a sequel to the classic cheerleading film #BringItOn, you’re about to be very happy! ____________________ During a recent interview with James Corden, #GabrielleUnion assured fans that a sequel is in the works. “It’s absolutely going to happen. I think we because we all got obsessed with ‘Cheer’ on Netflix and it kind of like brought back the whole love of cheerleading, and we kinda want to see where these people would be 20 years later.” Y’all ready? : (@latelateshow) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 12, 2020 at 11:26am PDT

Meanwhile, Gabrielle is gearing up for the series premiere of her new NBC cop drama “L.A.’s Finest” co-starring Jessica Alba. The series is a “Bad Boys II” spin-off series that was set to premiere this past June but, following the senseless killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, was rightfully put on hold due to the bad timing of releasing a show about cops in the heat of the nation’s biggest Black Lives Matter protests.

The series is described as follows:

“L.A.’s Finest” follows Syd Burnett, last seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel, who has seemingly left her complicated past behind to become an LAPD detective. Paired with a new partner, Nancy McKenna, a working mom with an equally complex history, Syd is forced to confront how her unapologetic lifestyle may be masking a greater personal secret. Taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles while skirting the rules, and speed limits, Syd and Nancy become a force to be reckoned with — on the streets, and in each other’s lives.”

It will officially premiere on NBC on September 21st.

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Gabrielle Union Says “Bring It On” Sequel Is “Absolutely Going To Happen!” appeared first on The Shade Room.