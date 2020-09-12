Friday deals: Take $950 off 15-inch MacBook Pro, Anker Gold Box from $12, more

Today’s best deals are headlined by Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro, along with a notable Anker Gold Box, and markdowns on refurbished iPhone 8/Plus. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $950 on Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro 512GB

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro 2.3GHz/16GB/512GB for $1,850 in certified refurbished condition. As a comparison, it originally sold for $2,799 but typically is available around $2,200 where still in-stock. Today’s deal matches our previous mention. Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro sports an Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB internal SSD. Ships with four Thunderbolt 3 ports, Touch Bar, Touch ID, and more. Includes a one-year warranty.

Anker and Amazon partner for Gold Box sale

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering various chargers, cables, and more up to 35% off. Headlining is the PowerPort Strip 2 Mini at $14. Regularly $20, today’s deal marks a new all-time low and 30% off the regular going rate. This portable power strip is great for mobile setups or frequent travelers. It features two AC outlets and two 2.4A USB-A ports, not to mention an ultra-slim design made to easily fold up in your bag.

Today only, iPhone 8/Plus starts at $230

Today only, Woot offers the refurbished Apple iPhone 8/Plus from $230. When available, Apple charges $339 for iPhone 8 at its refurb storefront. Today’s offer is $100 off our previous mention. iPhone 8 offers a 4.7-inch Retina display, A11 chip, Touch ID, and a 12MP camera. Woot promises these phones will be in working order with the usual physical wear you’d expect on a “scratch and dent” device. Ships with a 90-day warranty for added peace of mind.

elago AirPods case now just $6

elago via Amazon offers its Silicone AirPods 1/2 Case in various colors for $6. That’s down as much as 40% from the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. With various colors to choose from today, this is a great way to protect your AirPods case from bumps and bruises. It won’t add too much bulk and you’ll be able to still access all of the necessary charging functionality. Plus, the silicone material is advertised as adding some additional grip, as well, so it won’t go flying from your hands.

Aqara’s HomeKit starter set at $90

AqaraDirect via Amazon currently offers its HomeKit-enabled 5-Piece Starter Set for $90. Down from the usual $130 going rate, you’ll save $40 here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low. Most notably equipped with HomeKit support, this package adds five accessories to your Siri setup. There’s the Zigbee-enabled hub that doubles as a siren and light, as well as a smart plug, remote, motion detector, and contact sensor. Perfect for expanding the capabilities of your smart home with automations and more.

