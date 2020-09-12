Filmfare Exclusive: Deepika Padukone to star with Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s next

After the confirmation of Shah Rukh Khan’s next with YRF’s Pathan, here’s more good news for the superstar’s fan. The actor has also signed the dotted line for Tamil director Atlee’s next titled Sanki and we know how he will be romancing in this awaited project.

Yes, it’s none other than queen Deepika Padukone. Our sources have informed us that Deepika has loved the story and is on board to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Sanki. The outright commercial will be Deepika’s fourth venture with the superstar after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year. All their films have been blockbusters.

While we’re already excited to see SRK back on the big screen, having him share with Deepika is just the good news we needed.