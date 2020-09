The Houston Astros are in Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers for the first time since their 2017 sign-stealing scandal was revealed. While fans aren’t allowed in the stadium to heckle the Astros due to the coronavirus pandemic, they’re certainly letting their feelings be known in other ways.

Dodgers fans are congregating near the stadium to boo the Astros on their way into the complex, and they’ve got all the signs to make Houston feel shame.