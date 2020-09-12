FAKE Black Professor Jessica Krug Bikini Pics Leak – Twitter Calls Her ‘THICK’!

Up until a few weeks ago Jessica Krug was an associate professor of history at George Washington University. Then she was hit with a scandal. As reported, Jessica was pretending to be Black for almost 20 years.

Now Professor Krug is trending for a different reason. You see learned that someone located her profile on the dating app Tinder, and leaked her pics. Professor Krug posted some pretty risqué images – and they have folks on Twitter talking.

Some are calling the fake professor “thick” others are labeling her as a PAWG of a phat a** White girl.

Professor Krug became the focus of controversy after she disclosed in an essay that she had lived for years under an assumed race and ethnicity (including that of a Bronx-bred Afro-“boricua” (Afro-Puerto Rican) who went by the self-described “salsa” name of “La Bombalera”).

Within this September 3, 2020 post entitled “The Truth, and the Anti-Black Violence of My Lies” on the blog website Medium, Krug wrote: “I have eschewed my lived experience as a white Jewish child in suburban Kansas City under various assumed identities within a Blackness that I had no right to claim: first North African Blackness, then US rooted Blackness, then Caribbean rooted Bronx Blackness.”