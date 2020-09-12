Facebook and Twitter put warning label on US President’s posts

Mr Trump claimed that North Carolina voters should “make sure your Ballot COUNTS” by visiting polling places to “see if it was COUNTED. IF NOT, VOTE!”
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein tweeted in response to the President, telling North Carolina residents: “Do NOT do what the President directs”.
Voters in North Carolina do not need to head to the polls to check whether their ballot has been counted.
Patrick Gannon, a public information officer with the North Carolina State Board of Elections, told CNN’s Maegan Vazquez and Nikki Carvajal in early September that there are three different ways for people to check the status of their ballots.
They can use a tool called BallotTrax, they can check the voter search tool on the board’s website which will show when a voter’s ballot has been accepted, or they can contact their county board of elections.
State officials have sought to correct Mr Trump numerous times on the misleading claim.
Last week, North Carolina’s state board of elections said absentee ballots are counted after Election Day, and that voters who have already submitted a mail-in ballot will not be able to vote in-person on a regular ballot.
Those who “insist” on voting in-person will be given a provisional ballot, officials said, which may not be counted if voters have already submitted a mail-in ballot.
Twitter’s label said Mr Trump’s posts ran afoul of the platform’s rules about civic and election integrity. Facebook said voting by mail “has a long history of trustworthiness”.
Neither label informed users about the potential illegality of attempting to vote twice. But in a separate statement to CNN, Twitter acknowledged it is a felony to vote more than once in the same election, citing last week’s state-issued guidance.
Facebook has said it will limit some political advertising the week before Election Day, while Twitter this week introduced new rules on election misinformation that could result in greater enforcement against Mr Trump’s tweets.
But Saturday’s incident suggests the platforms will continue to allow Mr Trump to confuse the public about how mail-in voting works.
Mr Trump has repeatedly claimed in recent weeks, contrary to state election officials, that voters’ mail-in ballots may not be counted.
Previously, Facebook removed a video of Mr Trump encouraging Americans to vote twice. But neither Facebook nor Twitter removed Mr Trump’s latest post.