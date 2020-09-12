F1 news, Hamilton takes pole at Tuscan GP, Ricciardo finishes eighth in unlucky finish

Daniel Ricciardo’s Renault teammate Esteban Ocon’s minor crash has ruined qualification at the Tuscan GP as Lewis Hamilton claimed pole position.

Ocon’s spin-out in the dying seconds of Q3 meant the rest of the field behind him were unable to post their final lap as the yellow flag came out, with a host of star’s venting their rage at the Frenchman.

“F—ing idiots,” Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas was heard saying over his microphone.

Ocon’s incident also destroyed Ricciardo’s chances of a top-five position after he posted a red-hot lap in Q1 to move into P5.

Ocon crash ruins Tuscan qualifying. (Twitter)

“Ah f—,” Ricciardo exclaimed over the mic.

The Aussie claimed P8 in what should prove an interesting race in Tuscany.

While Hamilton clinched a record-extending 95th pole, it was hard luck for Bottas. He now trails Hamilton 7-2 this season in poles all won by Mercedes.

“It’s disappointing as I’ve been quick all weekend,” Bottas said.

Hamilton waved to a smattering of fans in the stands near the finish line. They are allowed at a race for the first time this season during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bottas looked in excellent form, leading all three practice sessions and the first section of qualifying known as Q1.

Lewis Hamilton drives his Mercedes around Monza in final practice before his historic lap. (Getty)

“It’s been a really tough weekend if I’m honest. Valtteri was quicker than me all day yesterday and even this morning,” Hamilton said. “I’ve been working hard in the background to improve on my lines. Valtteri did a great job pushing me but I’m really, really happy to be on pole.”

Hamilton stepped up a gear in Q2 and finished just .059 seconds ahead in Q3, yet Bottas did not get a chance to beat that time because Ocon’s spin meant the yellow flags came out and drivers behind him had to slow down.

“The yellow flag definitely hampered me. I had more to come but didn’t get the opportunity,” Bottas said. “It’s a long run down to Turn One tomorrow and the headwind could help me there.”