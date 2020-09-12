ERC-20 market cap differential over Ethereum hits all-time high By Cointelegraph

ERC-20 market cap differential over Ethereum hits all-time high
Ethereum’s economic metrics are strengthening as transfer value and ERC-20 market capitalization continue to build momentum.
Research by on-chain analytics platform Santiment has revealed that the market capitalization for all ERC-20 based tokens has flipped that of itself. It added that it is currently the all-time highest market cap differential of ERC-20 coins over Ethereum.
