Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa tests positive for COVID-19

The current situation of COVID-19 cases in India is out of control. With over ninety thousand cases almost everyday in the last one week, India has skyrocketed to the second worst his country in the world.

In the last couple of days, many celebrities too have tested positive with the virus. Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Aftaab Shivdesani to name a few are currently home-quarantined and recovering from the virus. Also getting affected with Coronavirus, director Raaj Shaandiliyaa revealed that he showed only one symptom that was fever and is doing fine now.

He was back home in Jhansi during the lockdown and had just returned to Mumbai with his wife and brother. Describing his condition, he said, “I tested positive a couple of days ago. The only symptom I have is a fever. I’ve no other symptoms. I am okay otherwise. “Hopefully, I will be fit and fine soon.

Here’s wishing him a speedy recovery.