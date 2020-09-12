‘Doom Patrol’ Renewed For Season 3, Moving To HBO Max Exclusively

Here’s some news that’s good enough to put a smile on every single one of Jane’s faces: Doom Patrol has been renewed for a third season.

Premiering in 2021, the new season will stream exclusively on HBO Max, the streamer announced Saturday as part of the DC FanDome event.

“On behalf of the wonderful cast, writers and crew, we are thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to return to Doom Manor,” executive producer Jeremy Carver said in a statement. “And we are especially thankful for our partners at Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television, DC Universe and, of course, HBO Max.”

Doom Patrol stars Diane Guerrero (Orange Is the New Black) as Jane, April Bowlby (Drop Dead Diva) as Rita Farr, Matt Bomer (White Collar) as Larry Trainor, Brendan Fraser (The Affair) as Cliff Steele, Timothy Dalton (Penny Dreadful) as Niles Caulder and Joivan Wade (EastEnders) as Vic Stone/Cyborg.

The show’s truncated second season — which lost an episode after shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic — ended on a hell of a cliffhanger, with Niles’ daughter Dorothy heading bravely into her final battle against the fiendish Candlemaker, while the rest of the Patrollers remained trapped in wax.

“We knew we were facing a potential shutdown [while working on Episode 9], so we were able to do a bit of a pivot and make sure that Episode 9 would be just as satisfying of a conclusion to the season as if we had moved on to Episode 10,” executive producer Carver told TVLine in August. “There were probably a few more loose ends than there would have been if we’d gone all the way through Episode 10, but we were very happy with how we were able to structure it to give us a satisfying end to the season.”

In addition to the outcome of Dorothy’s clash with the Candlemaker, Doom Patrol‘s third season will also give fans a “better understanding” of the identity claiming to be Miranda, Carver hints.

TVLine’s Streaming TV Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Doom Patrol’s renewal. Your hopes for the show’s third season? Drop ’em in a comment below.