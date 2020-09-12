‘Doogie Howser’ Gender-Swapped Reboot Picked Up by Disney Streaming Service

20th Century Fox Television

The upcoming revamp called ‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’ Which revolves around a teen mixed-race female medical expert has received a 10-episode straight-to-series order.

The “Doogie Howser, M.D.” revamp has found a new home at the Disney+ streaming service.

The new series, “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.“, has been picked up for a 10-episode straight-to-series season, according to .

A re-imagining of Neil Patrick Harris‘ TV hit about a young medical expert, the new series will feature a female lead – a mixed race, 16-year-old, half-Hawaiian girl.

It is set to go into production later this year for a 2021 premiere.

Casting is currently underway for the lead and the other major roles.

The original series ran for four seasons from 1989 to 1993 on ABC.