Don't be the only one with a potato webcam for those video conference calls

The chances are if you’re in need of a webcam, you’ve hit up your usual stores and have come up empty due to overwhelming current demand, but there are still some great webcams available on Amazon. Slowly but surely, webcams are coming back in stock, so we have rounded up the best webcams that you can get right now from Amazon.

Flexible and solid AUKEY FHD Webcam Staff Pick AUKEY’S FHD Webcam will get the job done admirably for those who need a new webcam for video conferencing or some live streams. This 1080p camera records at 30fps, and with the “Fixed Focus” feature, you’ll be in focus even if you are a few feet away from where the camera is mounted. Speaking of, the camera clips onto the top of your monitor or laptop screen, but there’s also a mount for those who have a mini-tripod. $55 at Amazon Built-in ring light Vitade 960A Trying to get the right lighting can be tough, because you don’t want to look washed out, nor do you want to look like a Sith Lord. The Vitade 960A helps with its built-in ring light with three different brightness levels. As for the camera itself, it offers a 1080p lens and an 80-degree wide-angle field of view. $70 at Amazon Get some 4K Adwaita 4K Webcam The Adwaita 4K Webcam has just about everything you need to look great on those conference calls with your peers. The webcam is capable of recording in up to 4K resolution at 15fps or 1080p quality at 30 fps. There’s an included privacy cover, along with a tripod for those, making this perfect for any situation. $66 at Amazon Wider angles Victure SC30 1080p Webcam With the Victure SC30, you’ll get FHD 1080p quality, with videos recorded at 30fpt. There’s built-in low-light correction, along with dual stereo microphones. These microphones provide “intelligent noise-cancellation,” making sure that you’re coming in loud and clear. $40 at Amazon Almost perfect picture Amcrest ProHD Webcam The Amcrest ProHD Webcam offers almost everything you could want in a webcam, from solid video recording at 1080p/30 FPS to dual microphones for crystal clear audio. Along with being able to plug-and-play, there’s also a built-in privacy cover, a wide-angle lens, and the ability to either mount it on your monitor or on a standalone tripod. $48 at Amazon Easy to use ToLuLu 1080p Web Camera If you just need a webcam that “works” and you don’t care about a bunch of extra features or frills, then the ToLuLu 1080p Web Camera is perfect. This camera provides 1080p video, 110-degree widescreen view, and is plug and play, making it ideal for just about any computer you may use. ToLuLu even includes a tripod for those who don’t want to mount this on their monitor or laptop. $46 at Amazon Everything you need Hrayzan FHD Computer Camera If privacy is a significant concern, but you still need a webcam for video conferencing, then the Hrayzan Computer Camera is excellent. This 1080p camera records at 30fps with its 110-degree wide-angle lens, and there’s a built-in microphone with automatic noise reduction. Best of all, when the video calls come to a close for the day, there’s an integrated privacy cover that you can flip over the camera lens. $49 at Amazon Not just for gaming Aoboco Pro Webcam If you happen to live-stream games or participate in many video chats, having a good amount of light is extremely important. With the Aoboco Pro Webcam, you’ll get all the light you need, thanks to the built-in ring light surrounding the lens. This light sports three brightness levels, and you can even mount the camera on a tripod if you need to get the right angle. $110 at Amazon Tinkering required Wyze Cam Pan Seeing a security camera on this list may be a bit odd, but it’s for a good reason. Earlier this year, Wyze released a software update that allowed you to turn the Wyze Cam Pan into a webcam, provided that you were willing to tinker around and install the update manually. This is great if you need a webcam in a pinch and don’t want to spend an arm and a leg. $38 at Amazon

Video conferencing can be a frustrating necessity nowadays, and there aren’t a lot of webcams that give you the “full package” without sacrifice. But AUKEY’s FHD Webcam comes pretty close with 1080p recording at 30fps, a solid 65-degree viewing angle, and built-in noise-reducing microphones. Plus, this webcam can be mounted atop your laptop screen or monitor, or on top of a tripod if you would rather go that route.

Another solid option is for those who need to make sure that there is enough lighting so that you don’t end up looking like Sith Lord on camera. The Vitade 960A features a ring light surrounding the camera lens which sports three adjustable brightness levels and touch control. There are even built-in facial enhancement features to make you look better than you would expect.