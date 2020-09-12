Digital Assets Data CEO says mainstream finance still doesn’t trust Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

Digital Assets Data CEO says mainstream finance still doesn’t trust Bitcoin
Following the news of Fidelity Investments’ (BTC) fund filing, Mike Alfred, CEO of analytics outfit Digital Assets Data, described continued hesitancy in mainstream finance when it comes to Bitcoin.
“Many in the traditional financial services/asset management/wealth management verticals remain deeply skeptical of Bitcoin and the ecosystem,” Alfred told Cointelegraph on Sept. 10. “One commenter on my LinkedIn (NYSE:) yesterday even called Fidelity’s move ‘Abby’s folly,'” he said, which takes a shot at Fidelity CEO Abigail Johnson in reference to her activities and position as an early Bitcoin adopter.
