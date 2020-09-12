Demi Lovato Says She’s ‘Living Proof’ of Surviving Suicidal Thoughts

WENN/FayesVision

The ‘Skyscraper’ hitmaker marks World Suicide Prevention Day by raising awareness of mental health and talking about her journey to overcoming depression.

Demi Lovato opened up about dealing with “suicidal thoughts and depression” in an inspiring message to mark World Suicide Prevention Day on Thursday (10Sep20).

The 28-year-old singer has become an advocate for mental health since a drug overdose in 2018 which nearly cost her her life, and spoke about how she has dealt with her struggles in a lengthy post on Instagram.

“Today is World Suicide Prevention Day,” she wrote. “Since a young age I’ve dealt with suicidal thoughts and depression. I’ve been very vocal in raising the awareness of mental health because it is possible to see the light when you start the work on yourself. I’m living proof that you never have to give into those thoughts.”

Demi added her new song “OK Not to Be OK”, which sees her team up with Marshmello, can be considered an “anthem” for anyone who is also struggling.

“I’ve had many days where I’ve struggled but please let this song be an anthem to anyone who needs it right now,” she continued. “You can get through whatever it is you’re going through… I’m here for you always, you are not alone and I love you… Take care of yourself, and listen to your loved ones. Remember, It’s Ok Not To Be Ok.”