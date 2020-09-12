Dalvin Cook agrees to five-year, $63M extension with Vikings

It was reported this offseason that Cook wasn’t happy with his current deal and was prepared to holdout, but that was proved to be false as he said he never considered it.

Cook reportedly was looking to be paid similarly to Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, according to ESPN, and was expecting somewhere around $16 million per season. McCaffrey currently is the NFL’s highest-paid running back after signing a four-year, $64 million deal in April.

After it was deemed that Cook wouldn’t get money like McCaffrey, he lowered his asking price in June.

Cook had a career year in 2019, rushing for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns while adding 519 yards receiving. His large extension was suspected as he’s one of Minnesota’s top players.