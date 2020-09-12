Crypto.com latest to bank on DeFi hype with Uniswap-based exchange By Cointelegraph

Crypto.com latest to bank on DeFi hype with Uniswap-based exchange
Crypto.com, a conglomerate dealing primarily with payments and the exchange of crypto assets, announced its foray into decentralized finance with a platform named DeFi Swap.
According to its whitepaper, published on Friday, DeFi Swap is a fork of the popular Uniswap decentralized exchange.
