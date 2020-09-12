Conor McGregor arrested in Corsica for alleged indecent exposure

UFC star Conor McGregor has reportedly been taken into custody in Corsica for alleged indecent exposure and attempted sexual assault – but ‘vigorously’ denies the explosive accusations against him.

According to the AFP news agency, the Irishman was arrested following the incident.

The prosecutor’s office wrote in a statement: ‘Following a complaint filed on September 10 denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition, Mr. Conor Anthony McGregor was the subject of a hearing by the police.’

No other details have been given on the charges against him at present.

A representative for McGregor has told TMZ: ‘Conor McGregor vigorously denies any accusations of misconduct.

‘He has been interviewed and released.’

McGregor was recently pictured attending a lavish event in the region, on the port of Calvi, alongside his fiancee Dee Devlin on Friday night.

He had proposed to his long-term partner during the summer, and has shared several social media posts of them both during their holiday.

It is believed the former two-weight UFC champion was in the region ahead of a 180km voyage to raise awareness of water safety, but has been forced to abandon the event after his arrest.

The 32-year-old has spent several weeks in Corsica to prepare for the event, and had been due to set off on the trip on Saturday with Princess Charlene of Monaco.

McGregor revealed in July that he was set to be one of the athletes to take part in the -hour challenge across the course of this weekend.

He had cheered on Tour de France cyclists from Nice in late August, and uploaded several pictures of himself wearing the famous yellow jersey on Instagram.

McGregor had announced his retirement from the sport in June for the third in just four years.

The controversial sports star is no stranger to controversy. A viral video last year allegedly showed McGregor attacking an older man in a Dublin bar, and in 2018 he also pled guilty to disorderly conduct after attacking a bus filled with fellow UFC fighters.

Despite stepping away from fighting, McGregor was recently drug-tested by officials onboard his £3million yacht.

His preparations for the voyage was abruptly interrupted by the unexpected arrival from the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

After the visit, he tweeted: ‘What’s going on here UFC? USADA have just arrived to my yacht this morning for testing? I’ve retired guys!

‘But go on then, I’ll allow them test me. It’s all natural here baby! Forever and always, God Bless.’