Conor McGregor arrested for alleged attempted sexual assault

Conor McGregor has found himself in trouble.

According to TMZ Sports, McGregor was arrested in Corsica on Saturday over an allegation of attempted sexual assault. The alleged incident reportedly took place at a bar.

“Following a complaint filed on September 10 denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition, Mr. Conor Anthony McGregor was the subject of a hearing by the gendarmerie services,” prosecutors said.

Earlier this week, McGregor teased a UFC comeback, saying he let the UFC’s drug-testing agents on his yacht in the Mediterranean to take a sample.

The 32-year-old has a lengthy history with the law. He was arrested for throwing a steel dolly through a UFC bus window a few years ago and also was charged with assault for punching an elderly man in the face in 2019.