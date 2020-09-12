Confirmed: Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham to star in YRF’s Pathan

After innumerable speculations about Shah Rukh Khan’s next project, sources have now confirmed that the actor will return to the big screen with Yash Raj Films’ Pathan. The film also stars John Abraham in the parallel lead and will be directed by Siddharth Anand.

An action thriller, Pathan will go on floors in January 2021 with Shah Rukh Khan starting his schedule. John Abraham will be joining in March after he finishes the next instalment of Satyamev Jayate. SRK will play the protagonist and John will take the role of the bad guy after a long time.

The last SRK was seen on screen was in Anand L. Rai’s Zero in 2018 that did not strike a chord with the audiences. As for John, the actor was a part of two acclaimed projects last year, Batla House and Romeo Akbar Walter.