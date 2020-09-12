College football fans loved Lee Corso’s home setup on ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’

ESPN’s Saturday episode of “College GameDay” was a little different for viewers, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced some changes.

While Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis, Desmond Howard and David Pollack were all on location in Winston-Salem, N.C., Lee Corso remained at home to limit his exposure to the deadly virus. But Corso didn’t just set up a webcam in his living room: The veteran “College GameDay” analyst went all out for his setup.

Corso had the full “College GameDay” desk, a grill, Wake Forest’s mascot, Clemson’s mascot, cutouts — including Demon Deacons alumni Chris Paul and Tim Duncan — a pool and much more.

It was quite the scene, and it was nice to see Corso bring some type of normalcy to “College GameDay.” Diehard fans of the Saturday morning show are used to seeing college football crazies wave signs up in the air, mascots making appearances and guest pickers coming in to represent their school. Because of social distancing, not all of this is possible in 2020. So Corso did his best to recreate the magic.

As a result, viewers shared their joy in Corso’s impressive setup.

Me: I guess this unconventional season will let Lee Corso finally retire- Lee Corso: film me from home and have the Demon Deacon water my plants pic.twitter.com/pwRupqza3f — Dennis Flynn (@DFlyAwayHome) September 12, 2020

And of course, “College GameDay” wouldn’t be complete without Corso’s famous headgear pick.

Despite having Wake Forest alum Chris Paul on the show, Corso had to go with Clemson for his first official headgear pick of the 2020 college football season.

2020 may bring some challenges, but thankfully Corso is trying his hardest to make it work.