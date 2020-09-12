Colin Firth Dubbed ‘Best Partner in Crime Ever’ by Estranged Wife in 60th Birthday Tribute

WENN

Livia Firth, who shares two sons with the ‘1917’ actor, marks his milestone by sharing an image of him wearing a flamboyant, colorful costume on social media.

Colin Firth has received a loving welcome into his 60s from his estranged wife Livia Firth.

The “1917” actor turned 60 on Thursday, September 10 and his environmental activist ex Livia took to social media to joyfully celebrate his birthday.

“60th and not feeling it,” she wrote in an Instagram caption attached to an image of Colin wearing a flamboyant, colorful costume, adding rainbow, butterfly, heart-eyed and crying laughing emojis in the message.

“happy birthday to the best partner in crime ever (for the last 25 years and counting),” Livia continued, before explaining the source of Colin’s crazy costume, “(this is when Colin stole Elton John costume on the Kingsmen (film) set … ) #thursday #thursdayvibes (sic).”

The couple was married for 22 years until calling it quits at the end of last year.

Colin and Livia, who share sons Luca, 18, and Matteo, 16, remain good friends following the split, having attended multiple events together, including a film screening and a 2020 New Year’s bash, since announcing their separation.