Cody Ramsey makes St George Illawarra Dragons NRL debut, mum’s emotional reaction

Dragons youngster Cody Ramsey announced his arrival to the NRL stage in style, with a first-half double on debut against the Raiders at WIN Stadium on Saturday.

Ramsey was a rare highlight in a dour display from his team in a 37-8 thrashing at the hands of last year’s grand finalists.

The 20-year-old nicknamed ‘The Flying Plumber’ was a star in the NRL Nines earlier this year, being named in the team of the tournament after finishing joint leading try-scorer.

In his long-awaited NRL debut, it only took 17 minutes for Ramsey to get his first touch, and he made it count, scoring a sensational try in the corner against Canberra.

Before the end of the first half Ramsey soon had his second of the day too, when he crossed over in nearly identical fashion, thanks to a perfectly weighted pass out wide.

Ramsey had a cheer squad of friends and family in the stands for his first-grade debut, with his mother getting emotional watching on.

Cody Ramsey had a sensational NRL debut (Getty)

Fighting back tears, his mother Kim, opened up on what it was like seeing her son live his dream – a feat made all the more special due to the fact she hadn’t seen him since March because of the coronavirus pandemic and teams being kept to strict COVID-19 protocols.

“I’m emotional now, like I started crying again,” she said in a halftime interview with Fox League.

“I just can’t believe that his dream has come true and he is out there doing what he loves and it is just amazing and everyone is here to celebrate with him.

Cody Ramsey of the Dragons celebrates after scoring his second try (Getty)

“Cody has worked so hard, and then we sent him down here two years ago. He used to get up at 4am and get home at 9pm at night. And he’s done it. He’s done it himself.

“It takes a village to raise a child, but Cody has done a lot himself too.

“We had Christmas together, but it was March was the last tie I’ve seen Cody. We message every day and he messages his brother and sister every day so that’s lovely.”

Along with his two tries – the Dragons’ only four-pointers of the game – Ramsey finished with two tackle breaks, two tackle busts, two passes, 10 tackles, and 40 metres gained in 80 minutes.

