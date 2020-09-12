Chrissy Teigen Recounts Racist Experience With John Legend

“That was my first taste of seeing what happens to Black men everyday.”
This week, Marie Claire shared the star of their Fall 2020 edition — none other than the wonderful Chrissy Teigen!
In the cover story interview, Chrissy opened up about a number of things, like talking to her kids about privilege, setting boundaries, and a particularly frightening incident she and husband John Legend experienced in Virginia.
She recalled being followed by two “neighborhood-watch-type” white men in Fredericksburg, Virginia. “We were in a nicer neighborhood at night, driving slowly, looking for John’s godmother’s home,” she said.
“These two guys were in a pickup truck slowly tailing us, flashing their lights and trying to speak to us. When we pulled over, they were like, ‘What are you guys looking for?’ and we gave them the address.”
“They literally said, ‘Get your asses out of here!’ and proceeded to follow us all the way into her driveway,” Chrissy said.
“They got out of the car and stared at us as we knocked on the door and went inside,” she continued. “It was a terrible, scary experience.”
“That was my first taste of seeing what happens to Black men everyday,” Teigen said. The interviewer noted she was crying while recounting the story.
“It was horrifying and could have gone wrong so quickly. I was sobbing afterward for hours, and I noticed John wasn’t emotional about it.”
“Seeing that he wasn’t very thrown by it was really upsetting because he obviously had experienced it before.”
Chrissy recognized this is still the reality for so many people today. “People are very confident in their ways of being open about their racism because they have the backing views of the president.”
“It’s become such a hurtful, weird presidency for so many Americans, and I’m going to fight to get this person out of office because I can’t live another four years with this kind of hatred boiling through America.”
Thank you, Chrissy, for sharing and for using your platform for good. ❤️
