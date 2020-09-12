Chris Hemsworth Denies Rumors About His Retirement After ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Marvel Studios

The God of Thunder depicter assures fans that he will not leave the Marvel Cinematic Universe anytime soon, saying that he’s excited to star in the upcoming Taika Waititi-directed movie.

Chris Hemsworth is not ready to leave the Marvel Cinematic Universe just yet. Responding to the swirling rumors that he has planned retirement after completing “Thor: Love and Thunder“, the actor best known for his portrayal of the God of Thunder set the record straight on his future with the blockbuster film franchise.

The 37-year-old actor opened up about the matter in an interview with Poland’s Elle Man magazine, which was published on Friday, September 11. Asked about the truth behind the rumors of him leaving, he stated, “I am not going into any retirement period. Thor is way too young for that. He’s only 1,500 years old! It is definitely not a film that I say goodbye to this brand. At least I hope so.”

During the chat, the husband of Elsa Pataky also confessed that he is looking forward to the filming of the fourth “Thor” film after reading the script. “After reading the script, I can say that I am very excited,” he stated. “For sure there will be a lot of love and a lot of lightning in this production. I’m glad that after all that happened in ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ I’m still part of the Marvel Universe and we can continue the story of Thor.”

The father of three also claimed that the screenplay of the fourth film is better than the previous sequel, “Thor: Ragnarok“. He teased, “Of course, I can’t tell you anything about the plot, but to satisfy your curiosity, I’ll say that I had a lot more fun reading the script than on ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, and that proves something, because this movie was brilliant.”

Directed by Taika Waititi, “Thor: Love and Thunder” is eyeing a February 2022 release. This upcoming project will see the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, and has Tessa Thompson and Christian Bale in the cast ensemble. There is no official word on when the filming will start. Many, however, believed that pre-production has been kicked off after Natalie was spotted taking a trip to Australia.