‘Chicago PD’: Lisseth Chavez Not Returning as Regular for Season 8

Chicago P.D. is saying goodbye to one of its officers: Lisseth Chavez, who played Intelligence unit rookie Vanessa Rojas, will not return as a series regular for Season 8, TVLine has confirmed. But the actress won’t be off TV screens for long: Chavez is boarding The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow as a full-time cast member. (Get details on her new role here.)

Chavez joined P.D. in Season 7’s second episode as an undercover cop who was then recruited by Sergeant Voight to become a member of his team. As part of the unit, Rojas formed a bond (and slight flirtation) with fellow officer Kevin Atwater. A source tells TVLine that some new cast additions will come in to fill the void left by Rojas’ departure.

Elsewhere in the world of #OneChicago, Fire‘s Daniel Kyri (aka firefighter Ritter) has been promoted to full-time status for Season 9, while his co-star Annie Ilonzeh (paramedic Emily Foster) will not be back as a series regular.

P.D.‘s seventh season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, with Episode 20 serving as the unintentional finale. The show is slated to return for Season 8 on Wednesday, Nov. 11, once again airing at 10/9c on NBC after Chicago Med and Chicago Fire.

