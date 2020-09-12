Cherry Creek’s Julian Hammond III commits to CU Buffs basketball

Matilda Coleman
A day after one Cherry Creek High School senior committed to play for a school out of state, another decided to stay close to home.

Julian Hammond III, an all-state selection for the Bruins football and basketball teams, announced his commitment to the CU Buffs basketball program on Twitter early Saturday night.

