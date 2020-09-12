Cherry Creek’s Julian Hammond III commits to CU Buffs basketball

A day after one Cherry Creek High School senior committed to play for a school out of state, another decided to stay close to home.

Julian Hammond III, an all-state selection for the Bruins football and basketball teams, announced his commitment to the CU Buffs basketball program on Twitter early Saturday night.

“Blessed to announce that I am committed to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Colorado! Thank you @CUBuffsMBB for the opportunity and every coach that has recruited me,” the 6-foot-2 guard tweeted.

Hammond has averaged 20-plus points per game in each of his past two seasons at Cherry Creek, including averages of 21.9 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists as a first-team Class 5A all-state pick in 2019-20. He was also the starting quarterback for last year’s Class 5A state championship team, compiling 2,354 yards and 28 touchdowns on 187-of-298 passing with only seven interceptions.

Hammond’s roots, however, are deeper on the basketball court. His grandfather, who goes by the same name, played forward for the Denver Rockets from 1967-72, averaging 10.8 points and 6.2 rebounds during his in the ABA.

A day earlier, fellow Cherry Creek senior Al Ashford III committed to the Wisconsin football program. The 6-foot-1 cornerback chose the Badgers over several FCS programs, including Colorado, Colorado State, Washington State, Wyoming and North Carolina State.