Carole Baskin Not Really Excited About Nicolas Cage’s ‘Tiger King’ TV Series

Facebook/WENN

The Big Cat Rescue chief likely won’t watch the upcoming TV series which is going to feature the ‘Ghost Rider’ actor as her infamous adversary Joe Exotic.

Carole Baskin probably won’t be tuning into Amazon’s forthcoming “Tiger King” TV series – despite her “favourite actor” Nicolas Cage landing the starring role.

In the Amazon series, Cage will portray an eccentric zookeeper in Oklahoma fighting to save his park. The project is based on the Texas Monthly article “Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild“, written by Leif Reigstad, who will executive produce.

Despite being a massive fan of Cage, Baskin – who saw Exotic jailed for 22 years for his role in a murder-for-hire plot against her – admits she likely won’t watch the show.

“He is such a favorite actor of mine, and I just don’t know if I can even watch him after seeing that role,” she tells U.S. TV show “Extra“.

Of her hopes for the show, she shares, “For me, it’s not what people think about me from ‘Tiger King,’ even though I was grossly misportrayed as a villain, but what I am hoping people get from this is the message of what was missed in ‘Tiger King,’ that the animals are being exploited and abused – and we need to stop that.”

This week (begs07Sep20), Exotic submitted a 257-page case to U.S. leader Donald Trump, alleging he’s been mistreated and sexually assaulted behind bars, in a bid to be pardoned from his sentence – but Baskin, who appears on the new season of “Dancing With the Stars“, is doubtful of his chances.

“I just can’t imagine that would be good for anybody’s political campaign,” she adds.