Canberra Raiders sound warning to NRL rivals with dominant win over Dragons

The Canberra Raiders have signalled their intentions ahead of finals football with a record 37-8 win over the Dragons at WIN Stadium.

It wasn’t the sharpest of starts for the Green Machine who spluttered off the blokes when Dragons debutant Cody Ramsey crossed over for a sensational try off his first touch of the ball.

Ramsey scores try in NRL debut

That shocked the Raiders into gear who wrestled back the lead by the half thanks to a quick-fire double.

Returning from the sheds, Ricky Stuart would have been smiling ear-to-ear.

Issuing a warning to the NRL’s the top-eight, Stuart’s men put their foot on the pedal and never looked back as they piled on four unanswered try to cruise home in their biggest win ever against the Dragons.

Raiders star Jordan Rapana shrugs off a would-be tackler in the dominant win over the Dragons (Getty)

George Williams and Jack Wighton were the engineers behind the win, with the English international impressing with three try-assists and line breaks.

Wighton was his usual powerhouse, barrelling himself across the line for a double, before John Bateman lent his services to cruise over.

“We just don’t want to get away from our plan,” Wighton said at fulltime.

Dragons cop ugly collision in tackle gone wrong

“We’re still getting a little too excited and spreading when we don’t have to. We end up right on the sideline on our last and it’s just a really difficult position to kick from.

“If we can fix that up, we’ll be alright.”

The win sees the Raiders knock on the door of the NRL top-four with the Roosters hoping a win later tonight can re-establish their buffer.”