Busted’s Matt Willis Mortified When He’s Recognized by Fan While Having Vasectomy

WENN

The Busted star recalls an embarrassing moment when a female fan recognized him while he was on lying on an operating table ready for a vasectomy procedure.

Matt Willis was left red-faced when he was recognised by a Busted fan while having a vasectomy.

The 37-year-old rocker, who found fame as one third of the British group, decided to undergo the procedure after welcoming three kids with TV presenter wife Emma.

But as he had the surgery – which involves the cutting of the ducts that carry sperm from the testicles to the urethra – Matt was spotted by a medic who was also a big fan of the “Year 3000” stars.

“I’d three kids, so I thought I can’t do this anymore and I don’t want to be careful so let’s just get the snip,” Matt told the “When No One’s Watching” podcast. “Obviously it’s a very f**king strange thing to do. You’re completely wide awake. The first thing you do is lie on the table in a robe and obviously you’re naked under the robe.”

“They get your junk out and you’re laying on the table and there’s probably about ten people in the room. I’m sitting there feeling really self conscious about having my cock and balls out in front of everybody, and I’ve had the injection so I can’t feel anything down there, and my thing is pulled up for everyone to see.”

“And a lady comes over and goes, ‘so you’re the guy from Busted?’ ”

Recalling the hilarious situation, Matt – who shares Isabelle, 11, eight-year-old Ace and four-year-old Trixie with Emma – laughed, “Nooo, not now! Not now! I was absolutely mortified. ‘So what are you guys up to now?’ ‘I’m getting a vasectomy!’ Not the time.”