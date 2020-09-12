BTC locked in DeFi increased by 20x the entire Lightning Network this week By Cointelegraph

BTC locked in DeFi increased by 20x the entire Lightning Network this week
The amount of BTC locked in decentralized finance projects increased by more than 30% in the past week, despite falls in the price of (BTC) and Ether (ETH).
USD’s total value locked, or TVL, can go up and down with markets, even in the absence of a change in the number of tokens locked. In the past week, the TVL dropped from its all-time high of $9.6 billion on Sept. 2 to $6.1 billion on Sept. 10 before climbing back to $7.8 billion.
