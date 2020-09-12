Broncos’ home-opener vs Tennessee is make-or-break game of 2020 NFL season

Matilda Coleman
Unless the Broncos have more bad luck beyond the injury to linebacker Von Miller, or extremely good luck this season, I expect they will probably finish with a record of 9-7.

— Randy Allen, ready for some football

Kiz: While quarterback Drew Lock oozes swagger we love and drafting receiver Jerry Jeudy was good stuff, the Broncos fall into the same category as about half of NFL teams every year. If everything goes right, they can be 10-6. And if it all goes wrong? 6-10. Most important game on Denver’s schedule? Tennessee. Here’s why: To be a good team, you’ve got to beat good teams, especially at home, even without 75,000 fans. And have you looked at the Broncos’ schedule? Lose to the Titans and an 0-4 start is not out of the question.

You heard boos for Chiefs and Texans players in Kansas City because fans are tired of political theater during our football ! If you choose to be an activist, do it on your own . Do not bring your activism to your work place and infringe on my football !

— Malvern, focused on game

Kiz: After watching video of players linking arms at midfield prior to the NFL’s season opener, I detected Kanas City fans standing in respectful silence, while some cheered and others booed. It has been suggested to me fans weren’t booing Patrick Mahomes, but were expressing opposition to Black Lives Matter or unrest in our city streets. That could be true, although we probably should ask those fans to know with any degree of certainty. But I do hear your point about opposing activism by players at NFL games. So should the Broncos refrain from wearing pink cleats to promote awareness of breast cancer, as well? I also hear how athletes promoting unity might be considered a big infringement on you, especially in 2020, when there’s nothing else to worry about. Friendly suggestion: Maybe consider grabbing a cold beverage from the fridge during future displays of unity? And as long as you’re up, would you mind grabbing me one?

Excuse me, Kiz. Didn’t you say Nuggets forward Paul Millsap was a $30 million waste? You really need to apologize to a great player who willed his team to victory in an elimination game against the Clippers.

— John, Notre Dame alum

