British designer Terence Conran dies aged 88 By

© . FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Duke of Edinburgh meets designer and restaurateur Conran at design reception in London
LONDON () – Designer Terence Conran, credited with revolutionising British retail and decor, has died aged 88, the BBC reported on Saturday.
Best-known for launching Habitat, a home furnishing shop whose pine furniture, brightly coloured fabrics and tasteful kitchenware proved highly popular, he became chairman of Storehouse Plc which included other famous British shops Mothercare and British Home Stores.
“He was adored by his family and friends and we will miss him dearly,” his family said in a statement.
