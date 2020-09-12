Home Business British designer Terence Conran dies aged 88 By

Matilda Coleman
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Duke of Edinburgh meets designer and restaurateur Conran at design reception in London

LONDON () – Designer Terence Conran, credited with revolutionising British retail and decor, has died aged 88, the BBC reported on Saturday.

Best-known for launching Habitat, a home furnishing shop whose pine furniture, brightly coloured fabrics and tasteful kitchenware proved highly popular, he became chairman of Storehouse Plc which included other famous British shops Mothercare and British Home Stores.

“He was adored by his family and friends and we will miss him dearly,” his family said in a statement.

