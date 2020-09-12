Brian Austin Green Has Classy Response to Haters Criticizing His Sons’ Long Hair

Instagram



Brian Austin Green refuses to stay mum on negative comments directed at his children. The former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star, who recently shared a selfie of him with his three sons on social media, has clapped back at haters criticizing his boys’ long hair seen in the shared picture.

The criticism came after the 47-year-old posted an Instagram snapshot of him driving around with 7-year-old Noah Shannon, 6-year-old Bodhi Ransom and 4-year old Journey River on Thursday, September 10. “Target run,” he captioned it. Most of his followers left positive comments, but some brought in negativity by attacking his sons.

The comments did not go unnoticed by Brian, who decided to fire back a classy response rather than lashing out. “I’ve read some of the comments here. I’m not saying anything is right or wrong,” he penned in the comments section on Friday. “I think some people with different opinions are attacked because opinions usually start with the words ‘I think’ or something similar. When people state opinions as facts is when arguments happen.”

“The fact is my boys have and like long hair. In my opinion they are beautiful and will still be and possibly be mistaken for girls if they wore matching short and tshirt combos and had short hair,” the estranged husband of Megan Fox further insisted. “Some people like boys and men with long hair. Some people don’t. Both opinions are ok.”

Brian Austin Green responded to criticism of his sons’ long hair.

In the wake of his clapback, the Sean Healy depicter on “Anger Management” gained many supports from his devotees. One praised, “I applaud you for allowing your children be who they want to be!” Another advised, “My son gets called a girl daily! We just laugh it off. Don’t listen to the trolls! Your a wonderful dad!” A third pointed out, “Great parent, beautiful kids. Haters are going to hate.”

Brian Austin Green’s fans supported him despite the criticism of his sons’ long hair.

In addition to the boys he shared with Megan, Brian is also a father to an 18-year-old son, Kassius, from his previous relationship with Vanessa Marcil.