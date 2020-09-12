Bow Down to Rihanna’s Greatest Fashion Week Moments

Chart topper. Business woman. Fashion icon.

What’s her name? We’re, of course, talking about singer-songwriter turned fashion mogul Rihanna.

Whether she’s attending an haute couture fashion show or throwing one of her own, the “Love on the Brain” singer has become a staple at all fashion weeks. Rihanna’s fashion house, named Fenty, came to fruition when it was launched in May 2019 with the help of LVMH (Louis Vuitton—Moët Hennessy).

This was a historic moment as RiRi became the first woman of color to head a maison for the luxury brand. Not to mention, it was the first time the company opened a fashion line in 41 years.

We can’t say we’re surprised LVMH put their faith in Rihanna as her lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, and beauty brand, Fenty Beauty, have been wildly popular.

Forget love, LVMH had money on the brain!

Since Rihanna has made such an impression on the fashion world, let’s look back at her greatest fashion week moments.