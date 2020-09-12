Boosie Badazz Announces His Return on Instagram With a New Page

Instagram

He is back! After his account was being removed from Instagram, Boosie Badazz (previously known as Lil Boosie) has announced on his Twitter account that he has created a new page on the photo-sharing platform.

In the Friday, September 11 tweet, Boosie made public his return to Instagram. “THE SHADEROOM CAN U TELL EVERYBODY FOLLOW MY NEW INSTAGRAM PAGE @boosienewig I’m baaaaaccckkk,” so he wrote. An excited fan quickly replied to his post, “Boosie back on IG need to celebrate with a live.”

The Baton Rouge rapper previously was enraged because his initial account was deleted by the site though he believed that he didn’t do anything wrong. The hip-hop star quickly put the blame on Facebook’s founder Mark Zuckerberg who also owns Instagram, posting a video in which he dragged the social media mogul.

In the said footage, Boosie could be heard ranting, “They just took my Instagram,” before mispronouncing the businessman’s last name as “Zucker Burger.” He went on slamming Mark, “I need to talk to you. …I don’t know what I did but I need my Instagram back. I didn’t even know what I did.”

“Mark do not do this to 2020. Do not take Boosie off Instagram. We need to talk, Mark,” he continued. “You need to take me to orientation or something, but you can’t put me out of school. …I need my Instagram back, man. Mark, I need my Instagram back.”

While Mark has yet to respond to Boosie’s rant, his clip has garnered quite the attention due to him mispronouncing Mark’s name and other remarks that he made. NeNe Leakes commented, “Zuckin Burger,” along with several crying-laughing emojis. On the other hand, “WAGS: Miami” star Darnell Nicole said, “Lmaoooo the Zuckin [hamburger emoji] just killed me bruh. Gotta love Boosie!”